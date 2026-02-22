Every Slice Soda Flavor, Ranked
While strolling through the produce aisle at my local grocery store, I spied something that sent me into a time warp. "Slice!" I exclaimed to my husband, pointing at the all too familiar orange can that I hadn't seen in what seemed like forever. Where had it been? And why was it being sold per can, cold, alongside the kombuchas?
When I took a closer look, it was easy to see "prebiotics & probiotics" stamped at the top of the can. I grimaced. I'm not a big fan of the fad of functional sodas and seltzers. The ones I have tried tasted medicinal, strange, had odd colors, and had strange scents. But in researching, I discovered that the Slice I knew may not have completely disappeared. The brand had been recently purchased by Suja Life and revamped, likely as a way to compete with the likes of Olipop and Poppi.
Each soda has pro- and postbiotics, 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, 5 grams of sugar or less, and 45 calories or less. They are also made with real fruit juice and natural flavors. Maybe they wouldn't be so bad after all. I emailed some folks and got every flavor of the beverage sent to me. I had to try them. I hoped they wouldn't taste, smell, or look like the functional drinks I already knew. I needed them to be like the sodas I had loved. Here's how they ranked.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
13. Cherry Cola
I am a big fan of cherry cola and have been as far back as I can remember. So, I knew what my expectations were of this soda. Upon pouring it, I noticed it was paler than other cherry colas I've had, and I wondered if the more natural coloring was part of the new "healthy soda" aesthetic. The aroma was a distinct, sharp cherry scent that made it even more inviting the closer I got to taking a sip. But then the taste was an immediate turn-off for me.
When the cola hit my tongue, I was unable to grasp any recognizable flavors. And as soon as I swallowed, my mouth seemed to fill with a perfumy, powdery aftertaste. My experience didn't change on the second drink. And by the third, I had decided I would hold the cherry cola in my mouth, trying my hardest to capture a classic cola flavor or a definitive cherry taste. But I could not. They did not seem to be there. There were different levels of sweetness, but I couldn't pinpoint the actual flavors. So sadly, this one easily slipped into last place.
12. Pacific Pop
I was completely unaware of what to expect from a soda named Pacific Pop. I was even more confused when I poured it into the glass and watched a blue, foamy liquid emerge. It held the possible scent of berry, but I couldn't be sure. The only thing I had to go on was the name on the can, which depicted a pineapple and a fruit slice.
On first taste, I was taken aback by what seemed a rather medicinal flavor. I took another drink and found myself wondering if I was possibly tasting pineapple. One more sip confirmed, it was indeed pineapple, but it was paired with at least one other flavor that I could not suss out. I had to do some research to discover that the flavors are actually pineapple, citrus, and passion fruit. Knowing the flavor profile made this soda more palatable as I went back for a few more sips with that new knowledge in mind.
The soda would be easier to swallow if it had a more descriptive name that pointed toward the flavors, like "tropical fruit punch." But it's that initial point of confusion on taste and color that puts it at 12th place.
11. Apple
Along with orange and cherry cola, apple was one of the original flavors Slice introduced after the launch of lemon-lime in the '80s. Apple soda isn't something I remember, and I can't say that I've actually ever tried an apple soda.
While I expected more of a golden or green color, this was pale, like a cream soda, but had a potent scent of green apple candy. And the flavor mimicked that intensity. The taste of apple was a little too much for me personally, and the strength made the other flavors in this lineup seem rather dull.
The flavor didn't capture one flavor of apple; it captured every flavor of apple. It ricocheted around my palate, moving from green apple candy to apple juice to fresh apple. There wasn't a firm, central flavor, but more so a cacophony. While delightfully apple, and better than the previous ones, I think only truly devoted apple fans will be able to enjoy a full can. Had it just been one highlighted apple flavor, I think this would have ranked higher.
10. Watermelon
While I love watermelon-flavored candy, I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about drinking it as a soda. I enjoyed the bright pink color this Slice offering presented in the glass, but I was surprised that there was little to no scent hanging in the air after pouring. I took my first sip and tasted something sweet and possibly fruity, but it wasn't necessarily watermelon. The second sip hit my tongue, and my brain could interpret the attempt at watermelon but knew it hadn't landed completely.
On the third sip, I decided that this did not hold true to its name enough to satisfy someone looking for watermelon flavor. While the flavor was fruity, it landed just to the left or right of being watermelon. It is a sweet, fizzy, cold beverage that has an enjoyable flavor. The problem was that the flavor wasn't necessarily watermelon, which gives it a lower position in the ranking.
9. Grapefruit Spritz
When I saw the name of this flavor, I felt that it was going to be something along the lines of a Fresca. So, I was very surprised when I poured it, and it looked like a natural pink grapefruit juice. The scent, while slightly astringent, was refreshing and clean. And as I tipped the glass to my mouth, I caught my first taste of grapefruit on the air.
As the soda hit my tongue, the flavor of grapefruit introduced itself slowly, only hinting at twinges of tartness. It maintained a sweetness that reminded me of eating fresh grapefruit with sugar dusted on top. But I have to admit that I missed the kick I expected from the grapefruit. I wanted more of the tartness to come through, but there seemed to be very little, if any at all. While I appreciate this flavor not overwhelming the palate, and being rather on point in scent, smell, and taste, I found the lack of bite to be enough to bring this one down in ranking. Although I think it would be the perfect bubbly mixer for a salty dog cocktail.
8. Shirley Temple
The Shirley Temple, named after the curly-haired child star of the '30s, may be the most well-known mocktail. The lore behind the drink is varied but centers around the drink being made for the young starlet so that she would have something to enjoy while enjoying a night out in Hollywood society. It is agreed that the drink had a cherry garnish and grenadine syrup, but the soda mixer is up in the air between lemon-lime or ginger ale. And to that end, Slice keeps to the original.
When I tasted it, I couldn't tell if it was a lemon-lime or ginger ale base. The cherry wasn't very strong, only a slight hint of fruitiness that toed the line of perfume without being distasteful. The drink was sweet with a touch of tartness. The finish had a bit of sourness that dissipated rather quickly, while the color was pretty and delicately pink. Unlike the lower ones, this checked all the boxes. However, I was neither wowed nor disappointed by this drink, which puts this one solidly in the middle.
7. Strawberry
As I poured this strawberry soda, I was taken back to the '80s. This was the color of soda in my day — vibrantly matching its flavor profile perfectly. The scent of strawberry was soft to my nose, sweet, and reminded me of cotton candy. While that isn't the flavor profile I would normally gravitate to as an adult, as a kid, it was everything!
The first taste to hit my tongue was very berry. Even the taste left on my palate was like eating a strawberry. It was so true that I even felt I could taste the seeds. I went in for a second sip, where there was an odd flavor that seemed to mellow slightly in the background. It was as if I was eating a strawberry, but also getting the top leaves as well. I continued to sip — loving the strawberry flavor but still also finding a hint of greenery. It wasn't strong or necessarily off-putting, but it is the only reason this strawberry-packed soda sits lower on the list.
6. Orange
The citrusy scent of orange quickly hit my nose as I poured this foamy soda. It wasn't a true fruit scent; instead, it had a slightly candied fruit soda aroma. Even though it had been years, it was familiar, and it made me smile. Orange Slice was my go-to when I was a kid, and I really wanted to like this one.
With my first sip, the orange flavor was abundant and flooded my tongue with bubbles of carbonation, stinging my taste buds teasingly. The sweetness felt subtle and natural, but I can't say that this was exactly the beloved soda I remembered. Even with a robust flavor, it seemed milder than the taste of the orange Slice I held in my memory. I remembered a sugar content that mimicked Jolly Ranchers and gumdrops and a carbonation that had burned hot even into my chest. Slightly more enjoyable than the Strawberry, this one again checks all the boxes. But it seemed refined compared to the Slice of old, which knocked it down a few points.
5. Classic Cola
Slice's Classic Cola looked like a proper cola and held the strong scent of one, too. The carbonation appeared high, and the coloring was on point. While I had not tried this Slice flavor before, all signs were pointing towards something positive.
The cola flavor fizzed into my nostrils before it reached my tongue. Once it did, the burn of the carbonation became present, higher than the ones before, but pleasantly controlled. The flavor had a lovely, sweet spiciness that treaded into the realms of ginger and possibly anise without ever getting too specific. It felt playful but had a definite cola flavor. In the aftertaste, the flavor stayed smooth and remained only a few moments before leaving me with a refreshed and clean palate.
While I don't normally drink regular soda, this one made me want to rethink that decision. And something that good definitely deserved a spot near the top, but it couldn't compete with the more fruity flavors to come.
4. Ginger Ale
I was a bit confused by the appearance of this ginger ale. All the ginger ales I have had in the past have been very golden in color, while this one looked more like a pale lemonade. I went in for a sniff and was delighted to get a hefty scent of ginger. And when I tasted it, I realized how artificial all the other ginger ales I had ever tasted had been.
This ginger ale flavor was exactly like lightly candied raw ginger, but muted to a gentleness that was easy to drink. The pungency and harshness burned at a level low enough to enjoy. The carbonation even seemed to be dialed back to let more of the ginger flavor come through without overwhelming the palate.
This would be perfect to settle a stomach or cleanse a palate after a heavy meal. It gave the impression of something one would savor versus drinking casually. While seemingly candy-coated and fiery, I feel this is the most elevated of the Slice flavors. This soda is the right amount of sweet, spicy, and something special. But it also seems like it would be reserved for an occasion, and that is the only reason it doesn't rank higher.
3. Grape
The aroma from the grape soda was a bit faint and held something that made my mind lean toward artificial — a first in this tasting. But as soon as it hit my tongue, any thought of a bad grape soda went straight out the window. This was a true throwback to my childhood. Whatever memories the orange flavor didn't fulfill, this grape one did.
Fizzy, fruity, sweet, candied, and grape-flavored so well that it brought to mind a slightly carbonated juice. The sweetness lingered on my tongue with a lusciousness that I hadn't experienced with the other sodas. This was truly a nostalgic taste for me, easily surpassing the ones ranked lower, but I have to put some personal feelings aside.
While I remember the days of grape soda, I don't know if it is as popular as when I was young. Still widely sold in the U.S., I believe it trends more toward the sentimental drinker. So, I don't know that this will be as easily embraced as the ones ranked higher. But for those folks who want a healthier version of grape soda, look to Slice.
2. Lemon Lime
Lemon Lime was the original Slice soda. It was created in 1984 to compete with 7-Up and Sprite. But unlike its competitors, this lemon-lime soda literally appeared to have been made with one or both of its namesake fruits. The soda was not clear like Sprite or 7-Up, but was slightly cloudy as if the fruits had been squeezed into the can. Even the scent gave hints of both, although they were subtle. The flavor, on the other hand, was anything but.
The sweetened flavor of citrus was large and exuberant even with just a small sip. And as I went back for a second, the scent of the soda seemed to have blossomed to better match the flavor I could still taste on my lips. And after every drink was finished, the flavor cleanly removed itself from the palate. If Slice wasn't competition for Sprite and 7-Up before, I would say it is now. This lemon-lime soda is excellent. While perfect on its own, it would be great as a bubbly mixer with wine, juice, or alcohol. But the No. 1 spot had to go to something a little more special.
1. Root Beer
I enjoy a good root beer. There's not really another soda that compares. Root beer has a distinct taste that every branded variation must follow. So, I really didn't know how a "healthy" version, obviously deviating from the well-known formula, was going to stand up. But I am delighted to tell you that it did more than stand up. This root beer could hold its ground against any other root beer out there and very well come out on top. It was (surprisingly) that good.
The dark coloring and foamy head that was produced in the glass gave me my first inclination that this was going to be satisfying. As I lifted the glass for a drink, the flavor caught on the air and hit my palate right before the cola. On my tongue, there was a grand explosion of root beer flavor, rich and creamy, slightly spicy, robust, and heady. It was hard to put this one down long enough to write about it. The scent and flavor were both so amazingly on point. I honestly could not find one flaw with this soda at all.
Methodology
The Slice flavors were delivered to my door chilled and went straight into the fridge. I tasted them cold, without ice, giving each one at least three good sips in order to fully experience their taste profiles. I took into account their scents and coloring, as we enjoy food and drink with our sense of taste, smell, and sight. And I cleaned my palate between each flavor. I was braced for a disappointing onslaught of odd tastes wearing the disguise of an old friend from childhood, but I was more than pleasantly surprised. I was proud.
Although every can says "healthy soda," I didn't want them to resemble that in any way — sight, smell, or taste — like something that was good for me. I wanted great, fun, dynamic flavors. A sensory experience as I had as a kid — candied, fruity, vibrant, and sweet treats that were visually, palatably, and fragrantly pleasing. And I got them. The top three are out of this world. The root beer blew my mind with its artisanal flavor. And I am ecstatic to have a "healthy" grape soda option that I will go to. I have tasted enough functional sodas to know that is what they generally taste like — functionality. But not Slice. Slice is doing the functional soda game right. These just taste like great sodas.