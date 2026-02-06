Why The Baristas At Dutch Bros Are Always Happy
While ordering your secret menu drink at Dutch Bros, you may notice that your barista seems unusually happy. This isn't an accident. This drive-thru-only coffee shop serves up delicious drinks alongside exceptionally friendly customer service that has helped build brand recognition and cement customer satisfaction.
"Like straight up, you get coffee, but they also are the most complimentary and upbeat group of employees I've ever seen. I don't Dutch Bros often, but when I do, it's usually because I need young people to tell me my glasses are wicked, and I'm still cool," admitted one customer on Reddit. "They're so sweet and I love it. It's the favorite part of my day," added another.
You may think the caffeinated drinks are to blame for so much enthusiasm, but Dutch Bros has engineered employee happiness into its operations. An emphasis on culture, generous employee benefits, and career advancement helps keep staff members smiling. Dutch Bros isn't simply a business devoted to caffeine hits. It has built a culture of its own, and broistas (as they are called by the brand) are trained to view each customer as family. As the Dutch Bros' website explains, "We may sell coffee, but we're in the relationship business. We create genuine connections and radiate kindness every chance we get." This has become a self-reinforcing process, whereby enthusiastic baristas greet appreciative customers, who in turn motivate staff to keep showing up with energy. As a result, Dutch Bros visitors come back for more iced coffee drinks.
The secrets behind the smiles
Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma has seen clear evidence that the company's people-first operational strategy works. "The culture was a focal point, always, but we really thought we were in the coffee business," he told PDX Monthly. "But the thing that occurred to me is we were in the relationship business and the product was love. That tipped the scales. When we made made the culture the no. 1 priority, it was pretty pivotal."
Founded in Oregon in 1992, Dutch Bros has gained a reputation for treating employees well, with benefits like paid time off, insurance, retirement plans, education assistance, and competitive wages. In addition to treating workers with respect, team members are encouraged to have a good time. The Leadership Pathway encourages new hires with clear routes for advancement, including promotion within the company and increasing responsibilities like managing store locations. Baristas have noted that in addition to an encouraging work environment, flexible scheduling help balance other obligations, like personal responsibilities and school course loads. Happy employees and tasty drinks? We love to see it.