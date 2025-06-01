11 Dutch Bros Iced Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

If you want an iced coffee that goes beyond the usual get-in, get-out structure, you may wish to visit Dutch Bros. The coffee chain is notorious for its cordial customer service, after all. Its "broistas" welcome you with a big grin, ask how your day is, and then walk alongside your car to chat and take your order. Aside from the already long lines, it's the rapport that probably counts for some of the wait.

Having discovered it a couple of years ago in my local area, I've frequented Dutch Bros many times, and mm usually partial to hot beverages. But since I wanted to try something different, I opted to try a range of the brand's iced coffee drinks, then determine which of these is the best. Since there are a surprising number of drinks to choose from, I focused on its Dutch Fave menu offerings, as well as a hodgepodge of other options from various areas of the menu.

I ordered a medium-sized drink for each option, then judged each mainly on flavor, memorability, and price. To be clear (and fair) up front, none of the iced drinks I tried are gross or unpalatable in any way. Each was good, but some were simply more scrumptious and notable than others. If you're ready to get caffeinated, keep reading, and see how I ranked these Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks.