11 Dutch Bros Iced Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
If you want an iced coffee that goes beyond the usual get-in, get-out structure, you may wish to visit Dutch Bros. The coffee chain is notorious for its cordial customer service, after all. Its "broistas" welcome you with a big grin, ask how your day is, and then walk alongside your car to chat and take your order. Aside from the already long lines, it's the rapport that probably counts for some of the wait.
Having discovered it a couple of years ago in my local area, I've frequented Dutch Bros many times, and mm usually partial to hot beverages. But since I wanted to try something different, I opted to try a range of the brand's iced coffee drinks, then determine which of these is the best. Since there are a surprising number of drinks to choose from, I focused on its Dutch Fave menu offerings, as well as a hodgepodge of other options from various areas of the menu.
I ordered a medium-sized drink for each option, then judged each mainly on flavor, memorability, and price. To be clear (and fair) up front, none of the iced drinks I tried are gross or unpalatable in any way. Each was good, but some were simply more scrumptious and notable than others. If you're ready to get caffeinated, keep reading, and see how I ranked these Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks.
11. Golden Eagle
Before we crawl our way to the top, we must begin at the bottom. Now, unlike Tasting Table's ranking of sugar-free Dutch Bros drinks, the Golden Eagle doesn't come in last because it's bad. Rather, it just wasn't particularly memorable — especially for the cost. A breve coffee drink (rather than a latte), the Golden Eagle is made with half and half. It has espresso, half and half, vanilla, caramel, and caramel drizzle, which is effectively a very rich iced caramel latte.
Based on the color, it looks like there's virtually no espresso, perhaps because of the richness of the dairy. Given it's one of the most expensive drinks I tried, too — aside from the beverages with added shots — this isn't worth the price tag. It has a mainly creamy taste because of the half and half, followed by the distinct caramel sweetness, which pools at the bottom. The drink has a sugary profile, making it one of the sweeter drinks on this list.
While this is tasty, it's not too captivating when compared to other drinks on this list, in part because of it has almost no espresso flavor. I enjoyed the buttery profile of caramel, but other iced espresso libations are more captivating for the price from Dutch Bros, so let's move on to the better options.
10. Kicker
Like the previous (and last-ranked) entry, the Kicker is another breve bevvy that looks like it's made of pure cream. This iced treat — which contains espresso, half and half, and Irish cream syrup — is creamy and perfectly fine. But it also leaves much to be desired, hence it's second-to-last placement.
This Dutch Bros iced drink tastes like you loaded your coffee with cream, and a hint of something else that's almost too light to distinguish (the Irish creamy syrup). Plus, when I compared my own order to the image of the drink on its website, I wondered if the espresso was forgotten in mine altogether. Given there's almost no trace of espresso, the Kicker doesn't taste like a whole lot.
For the price, I'd rather drink something more exciting and coffee-forward. Still, I can appreciate that the Kicker isn't too sweet, which is why I placed it above the Golden Eagle (even if coffee lovers know the bird-themed option is the most popular drink from Dutch Bros). While I like the luscious mouthfeel of half and half, I don't want to guzzle down a drink so rich unless it's very, very good, and this simply wasn't that.
9. Campin' cold brew
The Campin' cold brew is a seasonal drink that Dutch Bros seems to bring around during the summer, occasionally changing up the name and flavor notes. Admittedly, it's a photo-worthy option made with cold brew, vanilla, macadamia nut syrup, chocolate milk, a soft top, and chocolate drizzle. But while the layers look appealing, the flavors aren't balanced. The drink was messy on the exterior cup despite traveling with a stopper, too, which kept it near the lower end of this list.
The chocolate falls to the bottom (you can see that it's dark, before getting progressively lighter), while the soft top brings a light, whipped texture to the mix. Now, if you slurp with a straw, the chocolate comes across the most because you're sucking it up from the bottom. Conversely, if you're sipping from the lid, you're getting the soft top first, making it tough to find a balanced sip.
Additionally, I looked the drink up to remember what was in there after those initial gulps, and literally said out loud: "Oh, there's macadamia." I'd forgotten about that ingredient, because the nuttiness of the syrup doesn't come across at all. The appearance is certainly alluring — and the flavors are more intriguing than the two drinks ranked below it on this list — but it's not balanced enough to place any higher.
8. Double Torture
Need four shots of espresso? Well, the Double Torture has that, plus a chocolate milk base and vanilla syrup. Dutch Bros actually gave me a large drink, though, so the drink I sampled contained six shots of espresso. Now, given the sheer amount of espresso, this drink has a coffee-forward flavor, and was also one of the darkest-colored beverages I tried. It was one of the few drinks where I could taste the espresso, too, which I appreciated, so it places above the lowest-ranked entries, even if I'd prefer any of the higher-ranked iced drinks.
The Double Torture has a sweet chocolate flavor and strong coffee profile, but not much vanilla. Because it doesn't use chocolate syrup, the chocolate doesn't pool at the bottom, but it also isn't as rich in flavor. While the execution is better than the Campin' cold brew, this is also tied for the highest priced item on this list, which hurt its ranking. Frankly, I'd prefer to order a different highly caffeinated iced drink from Dutch Bros (which you'll learn about later), while there are several chocolate milk-based coffee beverages I'd choose instead, too.
7. Dark chocolate mocha
The iced dark chocolate mocha from Dutch Bros is made with espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and chocolate milk. It's also one of the chocolate milk-based coffee drinks I found marginally better than the Double Torture (as I previously mentioned). It fares better because the chocolate is slightly stronger, and the added bonus of dark chocolate sauce gives it a cocoa-y edge in the rankings.
Somewhat surprisingly, this isn't an overly sweet drink, even if you do get the levels of chocolate. Of course, while it's different from your average iced mocha — one made with milk, espresso, and chocolate sauce — this still uses the same idea with a different execution.
Despite all that, though, this dark chocolate mocha isn't as strong as, say, an iced mocha from Starbucks (with its bittersweet and velvety mouthfeel alongside a lingering chocolate profile). So while it's good, I also wouldn't want to purchase it over any of the higher-ranked entries for the price — or without some added modifications.
6. Nitro cold brew
The nitro cold brew is the cheapest thing I sampled for this article, and seemingly the closest thing to a regular cup of coffee (or iced coffee) sold by Dutch Bros. It goes down smoothly at first but has a mild bitterness, though the taste transforms as the ice melts. After it settles for a few minutes, it's fully smooth with a nutty and toasty profile. There's a creaminess because of the nitro element, too, and I preferred the transformation in taste after several minutes on ice.
If your office is doing a Dutch Bros coffee run and you want something basic, this is a clear winner over the brand's regular cold brew (which doesn't have much flavor at all). In fact, having previously tried the cold brew and a few other Dutch Bros drinks to compare them against Starbucks, I'd recommend the nitro because it actually has some nutty notes.
Now, while the ice managed to capture some residual whiteness from the nitrogen bubbles, it looked more like a standard black iced coffee — and didn't look at all like the creamy and bubbly photo from the company's website. It didn't even resemble any photos from Reddit that showed a lot of foaminess in the cup, which kept it in the middle of this list. Anyone who enjoys black coffee would probably rank this one higher, but I personally thought some other drinks were better.
5. Caramelizer
The Caramelizer has chocolate milk, espresso, and caramel, making it a spin on an iced caramel mocha. When you first take a swig, there's a caramel sweetness that lingers on the tongue, before you taste the chocolate. This combination creates a scrumptious mixture that isn't one-note at all, so it kicks off the portion of Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks I'd willingly pay full price for when ordering.
While the caramel is fairly sweet and prominent early in the sip, it dissipates as you swallow, allowing the chocolate milk to come through. Now, having tried so many Dutch Bros drinks at this point, it became clear that many options have a single different ingredient. Since this is made with a chocolate milk base instead of half and half, the Caramelizer is essentially a more intriguing version of the Golden Eagle.
Either way, it places in the top five — and above the nitro cold brew — because it has more dimension. It can be a scrumptious little treat when you're looking to step beyond a standard caramel latte.
4. 9-1-1
Caffeine alert: The 9-1-1 has six shots of espresso. But unlike the Kicker, which placed very low, this is much more notable and flavorful because of the sheer amount of espresso (as well as the half and half and Irish cream syrup that's included). Unsurprisingly, the espresso makes this drink stand out, though the 9-1-1 one has a smooth and creamy mouthfeel because of its half and half base. The taste is balanced, too, so its richness works well with the coffee and the mild Irish cream syrup notes.
Now, while this is quite delectable and worthy of its fourth place ranking, there will never be a time when I need six shots of espresso in a single serving. Three shots are feasible, however, so I'd consider splitting it with someone — and it's definitely more cost-effective to share this drink. This is tied for the most expensive drink among Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks I tried, after all, though the price is actually a good deal overall (given you get six shots).
3. Cocomo
Cocomo is a marvelous mix of espresso, chocolate milk, and coconut syrup. It's tasty and flavorful, with a happy, tropical coconut kick. You get chocolate on the tongue, then when you swallow, the coconut lingers, leaving a lasting impression. This is a pretty sweet drink because of the chocolate milk and syrup combo. But it has a blend of flavors to make it interesting, and better than all but two Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks.
Now, coconut is the type of flavor people tend to love or hate — and I'm in the former category. Either way, without the coconut component, this would be just another chocolate-centric drink (among many) offered by Dutch Bros. And because the coconut is paired with chocolate, it isn't as prominent or overbearing as it could be; you simply taste it toward the end of the sip.
In short, coconut can be a good option when you want something different and delicious. This is fun, delicious, and worth a purchase because of that — especially if you're the type who tends to have more basic syrups and sauces at home. Well-executed, nicely balanced, and memorable, this belongs in third place on this list (even if the next drink is even tastier).
2. Banana bread iced latte
I've seen banana-flavored coffees on TikTok in the past. So when I saw Dutch Bros had a range of what it calls "Secret Flavor Combos" available on its app, including banana bread, I wanted to try it — immediately. Now, despite my enthusiasm, I wasn't entirely sure what to expect. Yet this sipper somehow manages to capture the flavor of banana bread (as in a blend of banana and nut) from the banana and hazelnut syrups, helping it earn second place.
The banana comes forward first, and quite strongly: Its fragrant aroma wafts to the nose, while the flavor is prominent on the tongue. But then, as you swallow, you're somehow left with the nuttiness. It's complex and quite interesting, without being overly creamy because it has a 2% milk base.
Banana may not be the most popular or adored coffee flavor of all time (there's a reason why people tend to stick with staples like vanilla syrup at home). But I thought this was well-made, particularly notable, and — most importantly — delicious, which is why I gave it the second highest position. More than that, I favored this Dutch Bros iced coffee drink because it's one of the cheapest options on this list. It didn't rank first, in part because I wouldn't want to drink a banana-flavored latte every time. But it's still one of the best iced drinks I tried for this article.
1. Annihilator
The best Dutch Bros iced coffee is the Annihilator. I'm not new to this drink, as it's a libation I've purchased several times — both hot and cold. A blend of espresso, half and half, and macadamia nut syrup, there's a hint of the toasty, nutty flavor without being too strong. It's creamy and luscious with the breve base, and has a light nuttiness to give it depth. If you're fond of hazelnut syrup, you'll like this iced drink, though it isn't excessively sweet. And unlike the Campin' cold brew (which was overpowered by chocolate milk and a soft top), you can taste the macadamia nut syrup in the Annihilator.
In short, this beverage is ideal when you don't want an overly sugary punch, but prefer something different than a caramel or vanilla drink. The nuttiness is certainly there, but it's subtle and approachable. While I liked the second and third-ranked drinks, as well, they're more suited for when you're "in the mood" for a particular flavor.
On the other hand, the Annihilator is an everyday drink, like hazelnut coffee, so it takes the top spot. It may be a bit light for some, but you could always customize it by replacing the half and half with 2% milk — which I've done (and it's just as exquisite).
Methodology
I've had many drinks from Dutch Bros over the years, and was happy to focus mainly on chilled drinks this time around. The brand has quite a lengthy list of choices, so I focused specifically on iced coffees (and didn't include any blended or protein coffees). Even with that narrowed down, there were more drinks than I could sample, given the sheer amount of caffeine, so I capped it at 11. Additionally, I went to my local Dutch Bros three different times to order these 11 beverages, in part to avoid creating a lengthy line behind me by placing a large order.
My ranking order was determined mainly by flavor and memorability, with price playing a smaller, more occasional role. After all, if I'm paying nearly $8 for what's essentially an iced caramel latte, I'd personally prefer to order something more interesting. If nothing on this list seems to captivates you, you can also customize your own creation, or find something on the Dutch Bros secret menu to pick instead (which is the route I often go myself).