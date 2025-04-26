14 Things All Coffee Lovers Should Know About Dutch Bros

The next time you enjoy your favorite Dutch Bros beverage, consider all that went into making that drink. We're not just talking about ingredients here. There's a lot you should know about the company that will make you appreciate it even more. If you've come to love the high-energy, friendly experience you get from a Dutch Bros drive-through, know that the vibe is just scratching the surface of what makes it rank among the best coffee chains in the U.S. It had humble beginnings and has sought to never stray far from them.

The company is structured to provide a personal touch that many chains don't have. From roasting its own beans to making sure only the best leaders run each location, Dutch Bros ensures customers get a consistent experience, which creates a lot of loyalty. Employees are extremely loyal to the company as well for reasons you'll soon understand. You'll find that Dutch Bros has a strong dedication to excellence and friendliness that extends far beyond the drive-through lane and into the community. There's a lot to love about this company. So, let's look at everything that makes Dutch Bros the beloved company that it's become.