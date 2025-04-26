14 Things All Coffee Lovers Should Know About Dutch Bros
The next time you enjoy your favorite Dutch Bros beverage, consider all that went into making that drink. We're not just talking about ingredients here. There's a lot you should know about the company that will make you appreciate it even more. If you've come to love the high-energy, friendly experience you get from a Dutch Bros drive-through, know that the vibe is just scratching the surface of what makes it rank among the best coffee chains in the U.S. It had humble beginnings and has sought to never stray far from them.
The company is structured to provide a personal touch that many chains don't have. From roasting its own beans to making sure only the best leaders run each location, Dutch Bros ensures customers get a consistent experience, which creates a lot of loyalty. Employees are extremely loyal to the company as well for reasons you'll soon understand. You'll find that Dutch Bros has a strong dedication to excellence and friendliness that extends far beyond the drive-through lane and into the community. There's a lot to love about this company. So, let's look at everything that makes Dutch Bros the beloved company that it's become.
Dutch Bros started as a small pushcart business
If you're used to driving through Dutch Bros Coffee stands, you might be surprised to learn that the business started as a single pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992. Travis Boersma had first experienced mochas from an espresso cart while attending college at Southern Oregon State, and he got his older brother, Dane, interested as a way to earn money.
After an initial $12,000 investment on the cart, 100 pounds of coffee beans, and an espresso machine, it took only half a year before they were raking in $200 a day. Listening to music, making coffee drinks, giving out free samples, and talking with customers all day seemed far easier than the daily 2 a.m. milking times on the family dairy farm. They soon found themselves spending another $475 on a pop-up tent to guard against the weather. Since they were having to transport everything to their pushcart location every day in a Mazda truck bought for $300, it's not surprising that they were ready to transition to the more familiar drive-through coffee shop format within a year – a coffee-delivery style that originated in Oregon in 1990.
In 2017, Dutch Bros purchased the whole Town Center Plaza shopping center where its pushcart was originally located. Not only was it nostalgic for the company, but the move was also meant to help develop the area and make a positive economic impact on the town.
Dutch Bros roasts its own beans
Something you may not know is that Dutch Bros roasts its own beans for its coffee-based drinks. Since it chooses its own coffee beans and has complete control over the roast level, the company can ensure a more consistent quality level.
Dutch Bros imports three different types of green arabica coffee beans from Central and South America, always keeping about a four-month supply on hand. One of the roasting facilities is in Grants Pass, Oregon, where the company got its start. Dutch Bros opened a second facility in Melissa, Texas, in 2024.
Once the beans are roasted, Dutch Bros packages four different options: a Private Reserve blend, light roasted white coffee beans, decaf coffee beans, and single-serve cups for Keurig machines. After packaging the newly roasted beans, they go to distributors. Those distributors ensure the beans get to all the different Dutch Bros Coffee shops.
Dutch Bros is dedicated to ethically and sustainably grown coffee practices
Dutch Bros uses the nonprofit Enveritas to verify that it's getting ethically and sustainably grown coffee. Enveritas evaluates and reports on the Dutch Bros' coffee sources to keep the company informed and accountable.
Enveritas also evaluates the social and economic situation for the coffee growers and workers, actively seeking to avoid forced labor and child labor. It also pays attention to how production affects the environment. Dutch Bros goes a step further by providing health and educational services for the communities that produce its coffee through the Dutch Bros Foundation (previously the Love Abounds Foundation).
Something else of interest is that Dutch Bros doesn't require organic growing practices. That's because it recognizes that the coffee-growing process is delicate and fraught with challenges. So, instead, it focuses on helping farmers overcome those challenges. It's worth noting that any chemicals used to keep the coffee pest-free lands on the fruit rather than the coffee bean inside and that the roasting process burns off the vast majority of any chemicals that might end up on the bean.
Dutch Bros suffered some tragic losses
Dutch Bros had been around 12 years before it had to deal with some fairly major upsets. 2004 was the year of a big warehouse fire as well as the year co-owner Dane Boersma started exhibiting signs of the illness that would later take his life.
On August 8, 2004, a fire destroyed the Dutch Bros Coffee warehouse in Grants Pass, Oregon. Investigators concluded the fire started outside the building in a trash bin. Once it spread to the warehouse, it set a stack of tires on fire, and the building went up in flames from there. Investigators couldn't determine whether it was arson or not. Ultimately, the fire caused $2 million in damage, destroying five vehicles, thousands of pounds of coffee beans, office equipment, and all the machinery used for roasting the beans.
If a catastrophic fire wasn't enough, the year also marked the beginning of Dane Boersma's battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Early symptoms included slurred speech. Five years later, at age 55, the disease took his life.
Dutch Bros is more popular and successful than you probably ever realized
You may have seen Dutch Bros Coffee stands pop up near you, but you may not have realized just how well these little coffee stands are doing. Dutch Bros has become one of the largest drive-through coffee chains in the U.S.
It expanded from a singular coffee cart to more than 1,000 locations in 18 states by early 2025 with a successful growth model. It owes much of its success to a diverse and customizable menu, fast service, customer and employee loyalty, and community involvement. The company also gets major points for being adaptable and innovative as well as technologically progressive. You'll likely see a lot more Dutch Bros Coffee stands, with plans for 2,000 locations by 2029 and as many as 4,000 locations between 2035 and 2040.
All its growth so far has brought a nice revenue along with it. According to its annual report submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dutch Bros saw revenue increase 32.6% between 2023 and 2024. While the net income was $66.5 million, the total amount of revenue Dutch Bros made in 2024 was a whopping $1.3 billion, which is probably more than you'd think a drive-through coffee company would generate.
The majority of sales come through its Dutch Rewards program
Dutch Bros enjoys a lot of customer loyalty, which shows itself quite strongly in how many sales are generated through the Dutch Rewards program. The program is designed to bring customers back over and over again. First of all, it's possible to preload a Dutch Pass with money to use in the future, which almost guarantees repeat visits. You can also order ahead, with app options allowing highly personalized drinks. You earn three points for every $1 you spend, which translates quickly into free drinks. You get a free medium drink just for signing up for Dutch Rewards, with the next free medium drink available at 250 points. At 325 points, you get any drink you want for free. Plus, customers can get free drinks on their birthday. The app also gives customers digital stickers, alerts them to what's new, allows them to order from the app, and lets them share rewards with a friend.
Customers use the Dutch Rewards program so much that 67.8% of all transactions in 2024 went through the Dutch Rewards program, according to the company's annual SEC filing. And, from a look at the stats, that percentage has been increasing each year. So, it's certainly getting customers in the door.
Part of Dutch Bros' success comes from having a great culture for employees
One key to a great business is having employees who believe in the company, which is exactly what you'll find at Dutch Bros Coffee shops. The company celebrates, rewards, and appreciates its employees in ways that create loyalty and culture.
At Dutch Bros, employees are known as "broistas" rather than regular baristas. Once you've been a broista for a while, you become part of "The Mob," which can train up new broistas in the company's ways. Broistas are trained to be laid-back and friendly and to make every customer experience a good one.
There are plenty of employee appreciation, training, and growth events. Plus, workers get good pay and great benefits, with a clear "leadership pathway" that can take a broista all the way from shift leader to a regional operator. As of 2025, basic broistas were earning between $17 and $21 an hour. It's not too surprising that employees get discounts on drinks and merchandise as well as free merchandise. However, what is unusual for a coffee shop is that its employees are eligible for a yearly educational stipend of over $5,000 after they've been there a year as well as paid volunteer hours to go out and help their community. So, you'd probably not be surprised to learn that job applications pour in when there's a single open position.
Dutch Bros locations can no longer be franchised
In the past, it was possible for individual investors to open up a Dutch Bros franchise, but that is no longer the case. The company changed its business model in a way that we feel is quite wise considering how many new locations are slated to open in the next few years and its desire to deliver a specific experience for its customers.
Starting in 2008, the company decided that to maintain the brand's quality and culture, only employees who had worked at Dutch Bros for at least three years could be considered for a franchise. However, by 2017, it was no longer a possibility to own a franchise at all, even if you were an employee. Instead, Dutch Bros owns all of the new locations that get opened (about 32% of locations were owned by franchisees in 2024). So, if you want a piece of the pie, you have to work your way through the leadership pathway, going from broista to shift leader and then from shop lead and shop manager to regional shop manager. It's not until you make it to the position of regional operator that you're allowed to open and run a Dutch Bros Coffee shop. To become a regional operator, you have to develop strong leadership skills, provide "mind-blowing" customer experiences, and know all the ins and outs of running a location.
Dutch Bros doesn't use high fructose corn syrup
Those who are particular about the type of sweetener that goes into their coffee drinks will be happy to learn that Dutch Bros Coffee doesn't use any high fructose corn syrup. When it comes to the non-sugar-free flavorings, the chain only uses ones that contain real cane sugar rather than the artificial sugar made from corn syrup.
The chain uses a variety of syrup brands. For example, it uses Monin for several basic flavors like vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut. Beyond the typical coffee flavors available, there are Torani syrups like cinnamon and chocolate macadamia nut and DaVinci Gourmet syrups like blueberry and mango. However, all of these brands use cane sugar as their sweetener. So, you don't get any high fructose corn syrup, which is linked to increased risks for certain health issues. As for the sugar content in its coffees, you should check the chain's nutritional information for details.
The Golden Eagle is its most popular drink
While only around half of the drinks Dutch Bros offers are coffee drinks, the chain says its most popular one is coffee-based: the Golden Eagle. With so many drinks, you'd think that one wouldn't stand out. However, if you check reviews from around the country, this is the one that gets all the love and mentions. So, if you're new to the chain, make it your first try. We don't think you'll be disappointed.
The Golden Eagle sounds fairly simple, and sometimes simple is good. You can get this espresso-based drink either iced or hot. It's flavored with caramel and vanilla, contains lots of half-and-half, and has a caramel drizzle. There are plenty of ways to customize it, and you won't change the essence by choosing a different type of milk or an extra type of drizzle. Lots of people like it with whipped cream or a frothy Soft Top, too.
Dutch Bros was once featured on the show Undercover Boss
On November 15, 2013, Dutch Bros founder and CEO Travis Boersma appeared on an episode of "Undercover Boss." The idea behind the show is to have company leaders work anonymously in lower-level roles to get an idea of what's happening on the ground level and gain a deeper understanding of the business.
Boersma went to the source of his coffee, journeying to an El Salvador coffee plantation that provides some of the chain's beans. While there, Boersma literally picked coffee beans in the field, planted coffee bushes, and helped sun-dry the coffee. Before he left, he gifted the coffee grower and his whole family with a vacation to the U.S., where he could see the other side of the business and enjoy himself. Plus, Boersma gave the plantation owner money for his son with polio to get a college education.
Boersma also wanted to go undercover at his coffee-roasting headquarters and at a drive-through location. At the coffee-roasting site, he had to send someone else in his place because his face and voice would be too easily recognizable. Through the process, he uncovered some things that needed changing. At one of his coffee stands, he was able to work as a coffee runner with baristas who didn't recognize him. As the show concluded, he gave the baristas and coffee roasters he worked alongside money toward opening a franchise, community projects, education, and personal needs.
Dutch Bros has a history of community involvement and philanthropy
As you might have already guessed, with its own philanthropic foundation and paid volunteer service hours for employees, Dutch Bros has a strong culture of community involvement and philanthropy. These programs have grown tremendously over the years.
In 2007, three years after co-founder Dane Boersma contracted ALS, Dutch Bros started a program called Drink One for Dane. This yearly fundraiser supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association in its ALS services and research. A portion of every Dutch Bros sale goes to the cause during the event. Plus, customers can donate extra to the program.
The Dutch Bros Foundation gives to other causes. Its first recipient was a barista that Travis Boersma met on "Undercover Boss" in 2013 who had a dream of starting a community garden. Since then, the company has made a concerted effort to fund many more community projects and give to other charitable causes. It also hosts a variety of annual programs, like the Buck for Kids program that raises money for organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club.
Dutch Bros is yet another chain branching into retail products
In 2025, Dutch Bros teamed up with manufacturer Trilliant Food & Nutrition to enter the retail market. It's finally joining coffee companies such as Starbucks and Dunkin' to sell products on grocery store shelves and other places beyond its drive-through windows.
Some of the first items hitting retail shelves are coffee beans (both whole and pre-ground) as well as K-Cups, which are used in Keurig machines. As the company multiplies its locations across the U.S., the hope is that seeing Dutch Bros Coffee on the shelves and appreciating the flavor of the chain's self-roasted beans will get more customers into its drive-throughs.
However, rather than allowing all of the retail sales to feed into the company's overall profits, a portion of the proceeds will go to charity. Those extra funds will help fill the coffers of the Dutch Bros Foundation, which is a champion for good in communities with coffee stands as well as those that help grow Dutch Bros Coffee beans.
Dutch Bros has a secret menu, of course
Like so many other chains these days, Dutch Bros has a secret menu with drinks you won't want to miss. If you watch Dutch Bros social media accounts or read its newsletters, you'll find some of these secret menu items pop up from time to time. Whether your barista knows all these drinks by name is another question, but most of the social media posts explain what is in each one.
We found lots of secret menu items on Instagram. For example, the Dutch Bros in Kootenai County, Idaho, posted a drink called The Bob, which combined coconut, banana, and chocolate with a mocha that's iced, hot, or blended. Meanwhile, the McMinnville, Oregon, Dutch Bros revealed a Snickerdoodle Breve that you could get by ordering a breve with chocolate macadamia nut syrup, white chocolate sauce, and cinnamon syrup. Don't forget the cinnamon sprinkles.
The great thing about ordering through the app is that you can easily recreate these secret menu items without worrying whether your barista will know how to make them. So, next time you're trying to figure out what to order, why not look for some secret menu items for inspiration?