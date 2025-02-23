Starbucks Vs Dutch Bros: Who Makes The Better Coffee?

There's nothing like that first sip of coffee to give you a pep in your step. Whether you have loyalty to a certain brand or you're trying to figure out different spots to venture to, there are plenty of chain coffee joints to hit up nationwide. I have a decades-long familiarity with Starbucks — I used to buy Frappuccinos at the mall as a teen and even visited the oldest Starbucks located in Pike Place Seattle. But I only became acquainted with Dutch Bros in the past year when I discovered it was available in my area. Since that realization, I've visited the little spot plenty of times. But I've never put the two companies in a head-to-head comparison. I decided to pick relatively classic, basic beverages from each to get a feel for the offerings, how they taste, and what sets them apart.

Advertisement

Starbucks and Dutch Bros have vastly different user experiences. Dutch Bros is notorious for its convivial, bubbly service where the "broistas" ask about your day and genuinely listen. Starbucks baristas, while cordial, efficiently take your order and move on to the next person in line. To streamline things, this article is solely about the drinks. I picked products that were somewhat similar between the two companies. I tried each brand's version of an iced vanilla latte, cold brew, blended caramel beverage, and hot mocha. Grab your own cuppa coffee and settle in for this highly caffeinated taste test.