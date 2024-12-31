The US State With The Highest Number Of Starbucks Locations
Since it was founded in 1971, Starbucks has become a quintessential example of the United States' on-the-go coffee culture. From the chain's seasonal beverages, like its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, to its limited-edition offerings, like its drinks inspired by "Wicked," Starbucks has crafted the perfect formula to keep customers coming back for more. Nowadays, it can feel as though there's a Starbucks in just about every corner of the American landscape. But this begs the question: Which U.S. state has the most Starbucks locations?
When it comes to the sheer number of Starbucks stores, California takes the crown. As of September 23, 2024, there are 15,270 Starbucks locations in the U.S., according to ScrapeHero. Of these locations, 2,818 (about 18% of all Starbucks cafés) can be found in California. This makes sense, as California is the third largest state in the U.S., with a population of nearly 40 million people, as of July 2023. In addition, the state boasts some of the largest cities in the country, such as Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, and San Diego, where millions of commuters are in need of their daily caffeine fix. In fact, there are over 150 Starbucks cafés in Los Angeles alone. With so many locations, there's about one Starbucks for every 14,000 California residents. Believe it or not, California actually has more than twice the number of Starbucks locations as it does high schools!
What about other states?
While California might have the most Starbucks locations, other states aren't far behind. ScrapeHero's data lists Texas as the state with the second-most Starbucks locations, boasting 1,289 cafés. From the bustling downtowns of Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio to the sprawling suburbs in between, it's clear that Texans have an appetite for Starbucks's signature food and beverages. Florida has the third-most Starbucks cafés, with 818. In Florida, you can find some of the most unique Starbucks locations in the U.S. at the Walt Disney World Resort. These cafés are fully themed to the surrounding park environments, like the Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom, which is designed to look like an old-timey bakery, or the Trolley Car Café in Hollywood Studios, decorated with an industrial aesthetic.
The state with the 4th most Starbucks locations is Washington, where the company was founded, with 669 locations. Despite its relatively small population on a national scale, coffee is embedded into the state's culture, with Seattle, its largest city, being known as one of the coffee capitals of the world. To this day, you can still pay a visit to the first Starbucks store located in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market. Coming in 5th place is New York, with 653 locations, one of which (located on 45 West 4th Street) is the lowest-rated Starbucks store in the United States, with a 2.5-star rating on Google due to its uncleanliness, overcrowding, and frequent long lines.