The US State With The Highest Number Of Starbucks Locations

Since it was founded in 1971, Starbucks has become a quintessential example of the United States' on-the-go coffee culture. From the chain's seasonal beverages, like its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, to its limited-edition offerings, like its drinks inspired by "Wicked," Starbucks has crafted the perfect formula to keep customers coming back for more. Nowadays, it can feel as though there's a Starbucks in just about every corner of the American landscape. But this begs the question: Which U.S. state has the most Starbucks locations?

When it comes to the sheer number of Starbucks stores, California takes the crown. As of September 23, 2024, there are 15,270 Starbucks locations in the U.S., according to ScrapeHero. Of these locations, 2,818 (about 18% of all Starbucks cafés) can be found in California. This makes sense, as California is the third largest state in the U.S., with a population of nearly 40 million people, as of July 2023. In addition, the state boasts some of the largest cities in the country, such as Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, and San Diego, where millions of commuters are in need of their daily caffeine fix. In fact, there are over 150 Starbucks cafés in Los Angeles alone. With so many locations, there's about one Starbucks for every 14,000 California residents. Believe it or not, California actually has more than twice the number of Starbucks locations as it does high schools!

