Here's Where You Can Find The Lowest-Rated Starbucks Location In The United States

When you think of Starbucks, the first thing that comes to mind might be a reliable cup of coffee and a cozy place to work or chat. Whether you're grabbing a latte on a chilly morning or meeting friends for a casual catch-up, Starbucks locations often provide a sense of familiarity and comfort. However, not all stores are created equal. According to data analyzed by ScrapeHero, the lowest-rated Starbucks in the United States, with a Google rating of just 2.5 stars, can be found in New York City.

Advertisement

Specifically, it's located at 45 West 4th Street on the bustling NYU campus. This particular Starbucks has received complaints about long wait times, overcrowding, and an overall lack of cleanliness. As one former student recalls, "I've been going to this one for a couple of years due to convenience for meetings and for another four years when I was at NYU for undergrad, and it has not changed or improved since 2008."

ScrapeHero, a data service company specializing in web scraping and analysis, collected and analyzed reviews and ratings from over 4.73 million customers across all Starbucks throughout the United States. By evaluating average Google review ratings, they ranked the stores respectively. So, if you're looking for a top-tier Starbucks experience, this one may not be your first choice.

Advertisement