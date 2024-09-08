The Sweet Addition To Elevate Your Starbucks Chai Latte

At Starbucks, countless menu items come and go with the seasons, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, an autumnal icon that celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023. When it comes to year-round staples, however, only a few drinks make the cut. One such beverage is the Chai Latte, which has remained a fixture of the coffee giant's menu since 1999. With its deliciously warm and comforting flavors, it's a menu mainstay for a reason. Sometimes, though, ordering the same drink time after time can get boring. For a simple yet effective way to elevate your Starbucks Chai Latte, try adding brown sugar syrup the next time you're at the coffee shop.

We've previously shared how you can upgrade your Starbucks Chai Latte with white chocolate to give the drink a creamy and decadent twist. But if you prefer a more balanced sweetness that enhances the naturally occurring flavors of the chai's spices, brown sugar is an excellent addition. Brown sugar contains molasses, a thick, dark-colored syrup that's a natural byproduct of the sugar refining process. Molasses gives brown sugar its signature color and rich, caramel flavor that standard white sugar lacks. When added to a Chai Latte, the beverage becomes more nuanced and well-rounded, with a depth of flavor that perfectly complements the chai tea.