The Sweet Addition To Elevate Your Starbucks Chai Latte
At Starbucks, countless menu items come and go with the seasons, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, an autumnal icon that celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023. When it comes to year-round staples, however, only a few drinks make the cut. One such beverage is the Chai Latte, which has remained a fixture of the coffee giant's menu since 1999. With its deliciously warm and comforting flavors, it's a menu mainstay for a reason. Sometimes, though, ordering the same drink time after time can get boring. For a simple yet effective way to elevate your Starbucks Chai Latte, try adding brown sugar syrup the next time you're at the coffee shop.
We've previously shared how you can upgrade your Starbucks Chai Latte with white chocolate to give the drink a creamy and decadent twist. But if you prefer a more balanced sweetness that enhances the naturally occurring flavors of the chai's spices, brown sugar is an excellent addition. Brown sugar contains molasses, a thick, dark-colored syrup that's a natural byproduct of the sugar refining process. Molasses gives brown sugar its signature color and rich, caramel flavor that standard white sugar lacks. When added to a Chai Latte, the beverage becomes more nuanced and well-rounded, with a depth of flavor that perfectly complements the chai tea.
How to order a Chai Brown Sugar Latte at Starbucks
While it's not found on Starbucks' standard menu, you can easily order a Chai Brown Sugar Latte off the coffee chain's extensive secret menu. To do this, TikTok user @starbuckssecretmenupro advises asking for an Iced Chai Latte with oat milk, brown sugar syrup, Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and caramel drizzle. To order this drink hot, simply omit the cold foam on top. Whether you prefer your chai hot or iced, you can always swap the oat milk for another type of milk, such as almond, skim, whole, or coconut. And for even more molasses flavor, ask for some packets of Sugar in the Raw either mixed in or sprinkled on top of the drink.
If you prefer an extra dose of caffeine in your morning beverage, you can make your Chai Brown Sugar Latte dirty by adding espresso. For an easy hack for a cheaper Dirty Chai Latte at Starbucks, order a standard Latte with chai tea syrup and brown sugar. You can also get a stronger Starbucks Chai by asking the barista not to use water when making your beverage. This will result in a richer, creamier chai that hasn't been diluted. With all this in mind, consider giving your standard Chai Latte an upgrade with brown sugar syrup the next time you're at Starbucks – it might just become your new favorite drink!