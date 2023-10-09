Upgrade Your Starbucks Chai Latte With White Chocolate

A classic grande Chai Tea Latte at Starbucks comes with milk foam, 2% milk, four pumps of chai, and water — giving you endless options to customize your White Chocolate Cinnamon Chai Latte. If you're not a fan of 2% milk, for instance, swap it out for almond, coconut, oat, soy, or another of Starbucks' dairy (or non-dairy) options. You can ask for "light water" or "no water" for a richer latte that includes more milk, or "extra water" if you want a thinner beverage.

The Chai Tea Latte is made with chai tea concentrate (aka the four pumps of chai), which includes black tea, all the warm chai spices, and about 95 milligrams of caffeine in a grande. If you want to cut back on the caffeine or mute some of these flavors, you can request two or three pumps of chai instead. And if you'd rather amp up the flavors even more, add an extra pump or two of the cinnamon dolce syrup or white mocha sauce, or add in a complementing flavor like toasted vanilla or brown sugar syrup. If you want something a little more exciting than cinnamon powder on your whipped cream, feel free to replace it with cinnamon dolce sprinkles. Or for the iced version, forget the whipped cream altogether and request a cinnamon or vanilla sweet cream cold foam. The upgraded drink will be so delicious, you may want to order it year-round moving forward.