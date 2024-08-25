Get A Stronger Starbucks Chai With This Ordering Tip

Luckily, it's super easy to request a stronger Chai Tea Latte at Starbucks. If you're ordering through the app or website, you can simply choose "No Water" under the Add-ins dropdown. Or, if you want a little bit of dilution but not as much as Starbucks typically includes, go with "Light Water." If you prefer your chai lattes iced, you don't have to make this distinction since the chain only adds water (outside of what's already incorporated in the concentrate) in the hot drinks. However, the ice may melt and end up watering down your cup that way, so feel free to ask for light or even no ice if you prefer.

If you want even more chai goodness in your cup, you can, of course, ask for more chai pumps than what comes with the basic beverages. But keep in mind there are plenty of other tasty ways to upgrade your tea lattes. We previously ranked the absolute best Starbucks chai drinks, and you can easily up your caffeine content by adding a shot of espresso or adding chai syrup to an Iced Matcha Latte. Or, start with an Iced Latte with blonde espresso and incorporate pumps of chai for a fall-inspired twist. If a sweeter concoction is just what you're going for, give your drink a bold mocha upgrade or pair it with brown sugar, cinnamon caramel, or cinnamon dolce syrup.