Your Next Starbucks Iced Chai Needs A Bold Mocha Upgrade

When we think of flavors that go well with chai, we typically imagine autumn-inspired drinks laced with pumpkin spice or cinnamon. But if you want something a little more unique that works year-round, head to Starbucks for a Chocolate Chai drink instead. The chain's version of the tea concentrate includes black tea, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Not only will a chocolatey addition sweeten it up a little, but it'll add a richness that balances out the notes of spice.

Per @itsjoboi on TikTok, here's what to order if you want a Chocolate Chai: Ask for a Venti Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oatmilk, which already comes with six pumps of chai. Then add in six pumps of mocha sauce and whipped cream on top, followed by a sprinkle of cinnamon and a mocha drizzle. The chai and mocha inclusions will infuse your beverage with the spiced tea and chocolate flavors in equal measure, and the extra sweet ingredients on top will make this drink feel like a true, dessert-like treat. Even if this is an iced creation, the warming flavors are still perfect for the colder months of the year.