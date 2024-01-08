Your Next Starbucks Iced Chai Needs A Bold Mocha Upgrade
When we think of flavors that go well with chai, we typically imagine autumn-inspired drinks laced with pumpkin spice or cinnamon. But if you want something a little more unique that works year-round, head to Starbucks for a Chocolate Chai drink instead. The chain's version of the tea concentrate includes black tea, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Not only will a chocolatey addition sweeten it up a little, but it'll add a richness that balances out the notes of spice.
Per @itsjoboi on TikTok, here's what to order if you want a Chocolate Chai: Ask for a Venti Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oatmilk, which already comes with six pumps of chai. Then add in six pumps of mocha sauce and whipped cream on top, followed by a sprinkle of cinnamon and a mocha drizzle. The chai and mocha inclusions will infuse your beverage with the spiced tea and chocolate flavors in equal measure, and the extra sweet ingredients on top will make this drink feel like a true, dessert-like treat. Even if this is an iced creation, the warming flavors are still perfect for the colder months of the year.
How to customize your Chocolate Chai
If you want a truly warming drink during the fall or winter, however, you don't have to order your Chocolate Chai iced. Feel free to start off with a hot Chai Tea Latte and build out the recipe from there. Unlike the cold version, however, a venti of the warm drink at Starbucks only has five pumps of chai, so you may want to request only five pumps of mocha sauce for fully balanced flavors. And if you opt for whipped cream, you'll likely want to remove the milk foam that the drink comes with.
Whatever temperature you prefer for your Chocolate Chai, there are a few more modifications you can make if you'd like to adjust it further. You can ask for extra, light, or no cinnamon powder to suit your tastebuds, as well as extra, light, or no whipped cream. If you're not a fan of oat milk, you can swap in any of Starbucks' other creamy options, including 2%, soy, or almond milk. For even more of a chocolatey boost, request a chocolate curl topping or a chocolate cream cold foam on an iced drink, instead of whipped cream. And why stop there? Once you've enjoyed all the flavors a Chocolate Chai has to offer, you may want to try Starbucks' White Chocolate Cinnamon Chai Latte next.