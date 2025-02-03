The World's First Starbucks Store Was Not Actually At Pike Place

Not carrying an umbrella regardless of how rainy it is, dipping your fries in tartar sauce, and gleefully eating from a bag of Dick's Drive-In are hallmarks of a true Seattleite. When it comes to Starbucks lore, regardless of whether or not people from Seattle love or hate the coffee, they know about the local origins of the world's largest coffee shop chain. It's a common misconception that the first Starbucks store was erected in Pike Place Market — Seattle's famous outdoor farmer's market featuring all sorts of vendors from fishmongers to fruit stands — that's considered one of the absolute best food markets in the U.S. And to be fair to unsuspecting tourists, there is a note-worthy Starbucks on the iconic strip, sandwiched between a tortillería and an optometrist, that's advertised as "The First Starbucks" — only this isn't really true.

A better title for the Starbucks located at 1912 Pike Place would be "World's Oldest Starbucks," because it is indeed the cafe with the most longevity at almost 50 years old. However, the real first Starbucks opened in 1971 a few blocks away from the Pike Place location on the corner of Virginia Street and Western Avenue (2000 Western Avenue to be exact) in a now-demolished structure formerly known as the Rhode Island Building. And unlike the cozy Starbucks cafes we're familiar with today, the original Starbucks on Western Avenue was more of a roastery that sold beans. In late 1976, the Rhode Island Building was demolished, and the Starbucks location was forced to move down the street to where it still operates today.

