10 Low-Sugar Dutch Bros Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

As a native Oregonian, I've witnessed the explosion of the Dutch Bros brand firsthand. What was once a semi-local, quirky business now enjoys national recognition for its over-the-top, caffeinated beverages that rival some of Starbucks' most popular drinks. The coffee chain began as a pushcart in the rural town of Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992, and has now flourished into a West Coast staple.

Dutch Bros has created a coffee culture where drinks receive an indulgent amount of syrups, sprinkles, and sauces, and many even take a dip into a blender. This lighthearted avenue into coffee, along with the staff's signature over-the-top enthusiasm, has become synonymous with the brand. However, the chain also provides sugar-conscious consumers a handful of sugar-free alternatives to its sweet beverages. In order to test its low-sugar offerings out, I drove through Dutch Bros' royal blue pick-up window and tested some of the brand's sugar-free drinks, ranking them from worst to best based on their taste.