18 Unique Refreshing Drinks From Around The World
Wherever you are in the world, whether it be on a beautiful beach in The Bahamas or strolling the streets of Tokyo, there is truly nothing better than sipping on an ice-cold beverage to quench your thirst. You know it's an amazing drink when all that's left is a bit of melting ice at the bottom of the cup, yet you are still carrying it, attempting to suck up those last bits of watered-down flavor every few minutes. Sometimes, it's our go-to beverage, and other times, it's a new drink we're trying for the first time. Whatever it is, a refreshing drink is what we crave on hot summer days or when we wander a new city with friends. The best part is there is always something even better out there.
There are so many unique drinks, many of which have been staples of their regions for decades and even centuries. These drinks all have their distinctive characteristics, ranging anywhere from super sweet, dessert-like to tangy, creamy, and silky, caffeinated. Many of these drinks are cool beverages that are popular on days when you can't escape the heat — and in some places, that's all year round. So, the next time you find yourself traveling, look for these special refreshing drinks from communities around the globe.
1. Brazil — limonada Suíça
Brazilian lemonade, or limonada Suíça, would be considered to be more along the lines of a limeade in the U.S. The drink, which translates to Swiss lemonade, is a blended beverage made with limes, sugar, water, ice, and condensed milk. It is coined Swiss lemonade due to the incorporation of condensed milk, which was promoted in the 1940s in Brazil by the Swiss company Nestlé.
The process of making limonada suíça is unique because the skin is kept on the limes while they are blended. The peel of the limes adds more acidity along with a hint of bitterness, which helps to cut through the sweetness of the condensed milk, making for a well-balanced drink. Some people opt to add a splash of cachaça, a Brazilian sugarcane spirit, for a boozy twist on this summer classic.
2. India — lassi
When enjoying a meal that packs a punch, like chicken vindaloo or spicy chicken curry samosas, the best way to cut through that heat is with a cool, velvety glass of lassi. Lassi is a yogurt-based drink, often made with yogurt, water, and different fruits and seasonings. Similar to a smoothie, this thick, creamy beverage has been consumed for over 3,000 years, originating in the Indian state of Punjab. Since then, this yogurt drink has reached international fame and is enjoyed across the globe.
If you take a look at the menu of your local Indian restaurant, you'll likely see multiple varieties of lassi listed, from salty to sweet, savory to fruity. In the U.S., arguably the most famous variety is mango lassi, which is a sweet variety made with fresh mango or mango pulp and has a distinct bright yellow-orange hue. Savory varieties often include a pinch of salt to highlight the tanginess of the yogurt and seasonings like mint, cumin, black peppers, and even chilies.
3. Thailand — Thai iced tea
Thailand — The Land of Smiles — is known for its friendly, hospitable people and rich cultural history. Thailand's cuisine has roots dating back as early as the 13th century and has pulled influence from China, India, and nearby countries like Myanmar and Vietnam. Thai cuisine can be described with five core flavor profiles: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and spicy.
One of the most famous drinks in Thailand, Thai tea, encompasses a sweet flavor note with a hint of spice and pairs well with desserts like mango sticky rice or as a sweet alternative to coffee since it has caffeine. Famous for its distinct orange coloration, which typically comes from food coloring, Thai tea is a refreshing drink often served over ice. The drink is made with black tea leaves, which sometimes have artificial vanilla flavoring. Its creamy consistency and pop of sweetness come from the addition of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and sugar.
4. Vietnam — nuoc mia
If you've ever wandered through the streets of Hanoi or a market in Ho Chi Minh City, you've likely come across stalls selling the most delicious, fragrant street food. From a warm bowl of tasty pho to a crispy banh mi sandwich, there's something affordable and mouth-watering on every corner. When enjoying street food on a hot day, there's nothing better than washing it down with a refreshing cup of nuoc mia.
Nuoc mia, or sugarcane juice, is typically made fresh at food stalls and served over ice. The drink is usually prepared with fresh sugarcane, which is peeled and then crushed between rollers in a juice press. The resulting juice is golden in color with a slight green hue and a sweet but mellow flavor. Some stalls press kumquats along with the sugarcane for an added citrusy kick.
5. Japan — Calpis
When traveling to Japan, there's a place loved by locals and tourists alike and is ubiquitous across the nation but can be overlooked if you aren't privy to its splendors. This special place is none other than the convenience store. With more than 50,000 convenience stores or konbini across Japan, they are the go-to spot for affordable and tasty snacks and drinks like tamago sandos or Ramune sodas. There are a myriad of unique items to try, and a food lover could spend hours looking at everything the konbini has to offer. Among the rows of sodas and teas, one beverage stands out for its milky appearance and range of bright colors and flavors.
That beverage, known as Calpis, has been around since 1919 and is incredibly popular in Japan and can also be found in Asian grocery stores in the U.S. Calpis, known as Calpico in some other countries, is a fermented milk drink developed by a man named Kaiun Mishima after trying a similar drink on a trip to Mongolia. Calpis is both nutritious and tasty, with a tangy and sweet flavor profile. Its fermentation process utilizes a lactic acid culture, which helps with digestion and reduces stress and fatigue. Calpis comes in a range of flavors like mango, aloe, matcha, and soda melon cream.
6. Mexico — agua fresca
On a hot summer day, there's nothing better than having a nice, cooling glass of agua fresca. Agua fresca, which is Spanish for fresh water, is a widely popular Mexican drink that can be found all over Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The main components of an agua fresca are fruit, water, and sweetener. Lime juice is also a common addition.
Not to be confused with pure fruit juice, agua fresca incorporates more water, making for a light, thirst-quenching drink for those days when you can't seem to escape the heat. Agua fresca can be made with a variety of fruits, like melons, strawberries, cucumbers, or bananas. The ingredients for agua fresca are typically blended together and then strained to remove any pulp. For your next backyard barbecue or poolside party, homemade agua fresca will have guests begging for the recipe.
7. Turkey — ayran
For a drink that pairs well with those delicious Turkish kebabs, look no further than ayran. This frothy, tangy drink is popular throughout Turkey and neighboring countries and has been around for centuries. Served cold, ayran is a fermented beverage typically made with yogurt, water, and salt.
This savory drink seems like it would be thick and heavy, but it is often made in specialized churning machines that give the drink a thin, frothy consistency. Since it is fermented, there's a layer of tanginess that can cut through the heaviness of roasted meats that it is often served with. Since many people don't have access to the ayran churning machines, using a cocktail shaker is a great way to achieve that frothy consistency for homemade ayran.
8. Russia — kvass
In Eastern Europe, fermented foods are incredibly common. From sauerkraut to fermented kissel, Eastern Europeans have enjoyed fermented cuisine for centuries. This extends into drinks as well. A popular fermented drink, often enjoyed in the summertime, is kvass.
Kvass is a lacto-fermented, low-ABV drink made traditionally with rye bread, sugar, yeast, and water. Different combinations of fruits, vegetables, or spices are typically added to flavor the kvass. Common additions include ingredients like apples, raspberries, beets, cinnamon, and cardamom. Kvass has natural carbonation and a slightly sweet and sour flavor profile, making it a great sipping drink on a sunny afternoon.
9. Germany — apfelschorle
If you are a fan of apple juice but find it a bit too sweet for your liking, then apfelschorle is the drink for you. Apfelschorle is a classic German drink found in German grocery stores and restaurants and is super easy to make and can be enjoyed at any time. Apfelschorle, meaning apple spritzer, is simply made with two ingredients: apple juice and sparkling water.
Germans know it as "schorle," as it is the most popular combination of sparkling mineral water and juice. However, this drink can be made with virtually any juice or even wine to be considered a schorle. Luckily, the ingredients are accessible and simple, so anyone at home can delve into German culture by crafting an apfelschorle for themselves.
10. Paraguay — tereré
Paraguay has a rich culinary culture with roots in the traditions of the Indigenous Guaraní people. They developed Paraguay's national drink, tereré, when they discovered that yerba mate, a plant species, has energizing properties. Tereré is traditionally prepared by mixing cold water with medicinal herbs that are crushed in a mortar. A glass is prefilled with yerba mate, and the infused cold water is poured over it.
This drink is typically consumed with a metal or cane straw called a bombilla. The traditional serving glass is called a guampa and is typically made from wood or horn. Tereré can be found all over Paraguay and is an absolute must-try if you ever visit. It is more than just a refreshing drink on a warm day. It is indicative of hundreds of years of history and is a deeply valued and respected part of the country's culture.
11. Scotland — Irn-Bru
Known as Scotland's other national drink — the first being Whisky — is a Scottish soda called Irn-Bru. In most parts of the world, Coca-Cola is the top-selling soda, but in Scotland, Irn-Bru reigns supreme. Formerly known as Iron Brew, Irn-Bru is an orange-colored carbonated soft drink that was launched in 1901 for steel workers in an attempt to get them to drink less beer on the job.
Since then, it has become Scotland's favorite soda, with much intrigue surrounding it. If you ask anyone to describe the flavor of Irn-Bru, it would be difficult to get a definitive answer. This carbonated beverage has over 32 flavors. In a poll in Scotland, people identified contrasting flavor notes, some of which being sherbert, tutti-frutti, and bubblegum. It seems the only way to truly discern the flavor of Irn-Bru is to taste it yourself.
12. Philippines — sago't gulaman
The Philippines has a diverse and colorful array of desserts in its repertoire. From halo-halo to suman malagkit, Filipino desserts are a feast for the taste buds. If you have a sweet tooth and like desserts with a variety of textures, look no further than the Flipino drink sago at gulaman (commonly shortened to sago't gulaman). Sold throughout the Philippines, often by street vendors, this drink is a super sweet respite from the heat.
Sago't gulaman is composed of sago, or tapioca pearls, and gulaman, a jelly-like dessert. These are added to the glass, along with brown sugar syrup, water, and ice. Some variations include sweetened condensed or evaporated milk for a creamier consistency. A Filipino classic, sago't gulaman is the perfect drink for someone who likes texture contrasts and a pop of sweetness.
13. Portugal — mazagran
Mazagran, often considered Portugal's iced coffee, actually never originated in Portugal. The drink, at its roots, comes from Algeria. In the 1830s, when the French were invading Algeria, they became low on resources. French soldiers, rather than cutting their coffee with brandy as they typically would have, had to use cold water instead. They deemed this concoction to be mazagran, named after the fortress they were in at the time.
The soldiers took this recipe home with them, but it waned in popularity in France. In Portugal, however, it still remains a popular coffee order. The Portuguese version of mazagran includes lemon juice and lemon slices. A sweetener like brown sugar is also a common addition.
14. Nigeria — zobo
Common at parties and ceremonies in Nigeria, zobo is a nutritious and refreshing herbal drink that can be found at many social gatherings throughout the country. This beverage is made with a variety of herbs and spices like roselle (hibiscus sabdariffa), zobo, cinnamon, cloves, star anise seeds, and bush pepper. Pineapple chunks, dried ginger, and a sugarcane-based sweetener called mazarkwaila are also common ingredients.
To make Zobo, all of the ingredients are boiled together in water for at least 30 minutes and then strained out. The remaining liquid is then poured into a vessel, commonly plastic bottles, in which they are sold. When serving, the liquid is poured over a glass filled with ice. The end result is zobo, a unique drink with warming and floral notes and a fruity sweetness.
15. Egypt — sobia
Sobia is a coconut milk-based drink with notes of sweetness and vanilla. It is one of the most popular beverages in Egypt during the month of Ramadan. Sobia has a long history, dating back to the Mamluk period, an era of Islamic rule over Egypt from 1250 to 1517. This drink has been popular amongst people of all economic backgrounds for centuries.
Over the years, Sobia has become popular in other countries like Saudi Arabia, where it is often sold by vendors street side. One of the key ingredients of sobia is rice. Cooked rice is blended with coconut milk, sugar, water, vanilla, and powdered or whole milk. The blended mixture is then strained, resulting in a creamy, decadent liquid that is served chilled over ice.
16. Korea — hwachae
Hwachae, which is a combination of the Korean words hwa — meaning flower — and chae — meaning edible plant, is a drink that has been consumed in Korea for centuries and typically refers to a type of fruit punch. This punch was popular amongst royals during the Joseon dynasty, which lasted from 1392 to 1910. This delicacy oscillates between being a drink and a dessert, but whichever way you approach it, it is absolutely delicious.
Nowadays, there are many different varieties of hwachae, and they are still as popular as ever, especially in the summer. Commonly made in a bowl, a typical hwachae consists of cut-up pieces of fruit mixed with ice, strawberry milk, and a carbonated drink. In Korea, Chilsung cider is a popular choice, but Sprite can be used as well. Watermelon, strawberries, and bananas are popular fruit options.
17. The Bahamas — switcha
The Bahamas are known for beautiful beaches, warm weather, and for being an idyllic vacation oasis. The best thing to have while lounging on a beach with pristine blue waters is a drink in hand. For those who don't prefer alcohol, one of the best drinks to get in the Bahamas is switcha — the ultimate thirst-quencher.
A Bahamian version of limeade, switcha has origins in the Southern U.S. from around the 1780s. The origin of the name switcha is a bit uncertain, but it is rumored that the strong citrus notes make drinkers "switch up" the expression on their faces. A typical switcha uses key limes, which are more aromatic and intense in flavor than Persian limes. Along with key limes, water and cane sugar make up the key components of the drink. Other variations incorporate lemon juice, sour oranges, ginger, or grapefruit. A popular addition for those looking to drink is rum.
18. Syria — qamar al-din
Qamar al-din is a popular drink during the holy month of Ramadan. Enjoyed in Egypt and Syria, alongside other countries in the Middle East and Africa, this refreshing bright orange beverage is packed with flavor. It is typically enjoyed during Iftar, which is the meal eaten at sunset to break fasting during Ramadan.
This sweet drink uses a thick, dried apricot paste as the base. The paste is rehydrated and typically blended in warm water with sugar and then strained. Once strained, the thick mixture is mixed with cold water, poured over ice, and topped with fresh sprigs of mint. Qamar al-din has a sweet flavor from the sugar and a tartness from the dried apricot paste.