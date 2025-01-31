The Secret To Making Pho That Tastes Like It Comes From A Restaurant

You could always judge a Vietnamese restaurant by how tasty its pho is. And for some reason, phở always seems to taste better at a restaurant than when you make it at home (unless you're lucky enough to have Vietnamese aunties or grandmothers in the kitchen). We chatted with chef Kevin Tien of the restaurant Moon Rabbit By Kevin Tien to ask him what exactly makes restaurant pho so good, and how anyone can replicate the flavors at home. Here's Tien's secret: "I like to make a chicken pho base, and my secret is to make sure I roast the chicken bones and toast the spices before adding it to the stock to build an extra layer of flavor."

Tien knows exactly what he's talking about. After all, he's a five-time James Beard Semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Finalist, and Moon Rabbit was one of The New York Times' "America's Best Restaurants," 2024. Roasting chicken bones and toasting spices trigger the Maillard reaction, caramelizing fats in both the bones and spices, making both ingredients more flavorful and smoky. The result? A tastier, more flavorful broth — the star of the dish. Not treating the pho broth like the main event in the dish is one of the biggest mistakes you should avoid when making pho at home.