11 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Making Phở At Home

If you've ever sat down for a bowl of phở in a restaurant, you've probably been struck by just how versatile this dish can be. It's almost magical how a humble bowl of broth, noodles, and garnishes can come together into something as transformative as it is customizable.

Phở (pronounced "fuh" or like the French "feu") is a Vietnamese noodle soup with a murky history. It originated in the late 19th or early 20th century, most likely in North Vietnam near Hanoi. Rice noodles were already an established part of Vietnamese cuisine, but the use of beef — now the most typical ingredient for both phở broth and as a protein add-in — was influenced by the presence of French colonizers. Embellishments like herbs and citrus didn't occur until phở spread to South Vietnam in the 1950s, and it is that southern version that is the most known in the West today.

Phở makes the most of simple ingredients, and if you've got some time on your hands, it's a home-cooking project that's worth taking on. Dennis Ngo, chef and co-owner of Di An Di in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, has been making phở for years, and his restaurant offers a variety of styles for every taste. The good news for us? He's working on a new recipe and has been making a lot of phở at home. Chef Ngo gave us insights into the ingredients and techniques to help home cooks avoid phở-making mistakes and produce an incredible bowl at home.