What To Order At Dutch Bros For The Biggest Caffeine Hit

Some afternoons call for a bigger jolt of energy than others, and depending on how much caffeine you can tolerate in a day, you might be looking for the most bang for your buck in terms of a caffeinated refreshment. With a menu full of hot and iced coffee drinks dawning names like the Annihilator and Double Torture — and "broistas" who engage in conversation instead of simply churning through the line of orders — Dutch Bros is just the place to get your fix. But, if you're looking for the biggest caffeine hit, the 9-1-1 is known to pack a serious punch.

What started as coffee made from a cart in 1992 has evolved into a fully customizable lineup of choices, including a secret menu of options for those in the know. Those looking for the biggest hit of caffeine, however, really only need to know about it the 9-1-1. Clocking in at 288 milligrams of caffeine in an order — regardless if it's a small or large — the Dutch Bros' 9-1-1 is made with a total of six espresso shots. Combined with half and half and Dutch Bros' Irish cream syrup, the 9-1-1 is a drink that's simple and to the point — making it just the jittery drink to jumpstart your day.