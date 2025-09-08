What To Order At Dutch Bros For The Biggest Caffeine Hit
Some afternoons call for a bigger jolt of energy than others, and depending on how much caffeine you can tolerate in a day, you might be looking for the most bang for your buck in terms of a caffeinated refreshment. With a menu full of hot and iced coffee drinks dawning names like the Annihilator and Double Torture — and "broistas" who engage in conversation instead of simply churning through the line of orders — Dutch Bros is just the place to get your fix. But, if you're looking for the biggest caffeine hit, the 9-1-1 is known to pack a serious punch.
What started as coffee made from a cart in 1992 has evolved into a fully customizable lineup of choices, including a secret menu of options for those in the know. Those looking for the biggest hit of caffeine, however, really only need to know about it the 9-1-1. Clocking in at 288 milligrams of caffeine in an order — regardless if it's a small or large — the Dutch Bros' 9-1-1 is made with a total of six espresso shots. Combined with half and half and Dutch Bros' Irish cream syrup, the 9-1-1 is a drink that's simple and to the point — making it just the jittery drink to jumpstart your day.
Customizing your Dutch Bros 9-1-1
The 9-1-1 was an early standout star when Dutch Bros first started slinging drinks from its cart. Today, you can order the drink iced or hot and fully customize it with your choice of milk or milk alternative, flavored drizzles, whipped cream, of Soft Top topping — and there are endless ways to do so. But, considering this drink is made with six shots of espresso no matter the size, you should know that it's going to have a much stronger coffee flavor than other drinks on the menu. Larger sizes will dilute that flavor with more milk, however, you might find you need extra flavored drizzles to make it taste as sweet as you like.
Thanks to the half and half, you'll notice the 9-1-1 is smooth and creamy. The overall taste and texture will vary depending on which kind of milk you choose, and whether or not you opt for the addition of the Soft Top topping. Like any Dutch Bros order, you can also always opt for this drink to be made without sugar by asking for the sugar free Irish Cream syrup instead of the classic. If it's even more caffeine you're after, however, you can turn this drink into a Freeze — giving it two additional shots of Dutch Bros' espresso. In this case, you'll get an additional 96 milligrams of caffeine per shot.