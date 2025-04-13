The Type Of Espresso Dutch Bros Uses In Its Signature Drinks
With locations spread primarily throughout the western U.S. and its expansion into parts of the south, Dutch Bros stands out from other American coffee chains for being a fast and friendly drive-thru coffee service where "broistas" offer you a selection of unique and customizable drinks. Without an actual coffee shop or area for guests to sit, the Dutch Bros culture emphasizes service and quality, something that's apparent from the moment you pull into the drive thru to the last sip you take of your signature Gold Eagle latte. But, it wouldn't at all be possible without the espresso Dutch Bros uses in its signature drinks: A private reserve espresso blend made from 100% arabica beans, sourced from Brazil, Colombia, and El Salvador.
Whether it's a signature latte, a Gold Eagle, or a Caramelizer, every signature drink at Dutch Bros starts in Central and South America — where the espresso beans are planted, grown, and farmed before being sent off to be roasted, ground, and packed and pulled through espresso machines all across the U.S. All of the roasting occurs in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Dutch Bros opened its first pop-up tent in 1992. Now, some 30 years later, that one tent has grown to 310 locations nation-wide. But, while the co-founder, Travis Boersma, credits the Dutch Bros culture for its continued success, the private reserve espresso it uses certainly plays a role, too.
Dutch Bros serves good vibes and even better espresso
"Culture is the key to our success. We have a culture of taking care of people — whether they are customers, our community or our employees. We are in the relationship business and coffee is simply a way of facilitating those relationships," Boersma said in a statement on Dutch Bro's official webpage. With its commitment to giving back to the community, and the health and educational support it offers its employees, Dutch Bros provides a customer experience unlike any other coffee giant in the U.S., and even better espresso along with it. Where unions have hit Starbucks hard, along with news that the messages written on your cups are actually mandatory, it seems that customers are missing the kind of authentic service Dutch Bros' employees are able to provide. That only makes your drive thru stop more enjoyable, especially when it comes with a signature drink made with its bold and tasty, private reserve espresso.
With on menu options like the Cocomo — which pairs the espresso with a combination of coconut and chocolate milk — the Caramelizer — also made with a combination of chocolate milk and caramel — and more, you can get your signature drink as is or customized. Just know that, regardless of if you order your signature drink half or a quarter sweet, with birthday sprinkle or cinnamon, or with your choice of non-dairy milk, the espresso and culture is what makes it a Dutch Bros.