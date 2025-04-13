The Type Of Espresso Dutch Bros Uses In Its Signature Drinks

With locations spread primarily throughout the western U.S. and its expansion into parts of the south, Dutch Bros stands out from other American coffee chains for being a fast and friendly drive-thru coffee service where "broistas" offer you a selection of unique and customizable drinks. Without an actual coffee shop or area for guests to sit, the Dutch Bros culture emphasizes service and quality, something that's apparent from the moment you pull into the drive thru to the last sip you take of your signature Gold Eagle latte. But, it wouldn't at all be possible without the espresso Dutch Bros uses in its signature drinks: A private reserve espresso blend made from 100% arabica beans, sourced from Brazil, Colombia, and El Salvador.

Whether it's a signature latte, a Gold Eagle, or a Caramelizer, every signature drink at Dutch Bros starts in Central and South America — where the espresso beans are planted, grown, and farmed before being sent off to be roasted, ground, and packed and pulled through espresso machines all across the U.S. All of the roasting occurs in Grants Pass, Oregon, where Dutch Bros opened its first pop-up tent in 1992. Now, some 30 years later, that one tent has grown to 310 locations nation-wide. But, while the co-founder, Travis Boersma, credits the Dutch Bros culture for its continued success, the private reserve espresso it uses certainly plays a role, too.