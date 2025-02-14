Starbucks Baristas Aren't Writing Messages On Your Cup By Choice

From good morning messages to smiley faces and hearts, the short scribbles Starbucks baristas write on your drink are enough to turn a bad day around. But, those random acts of kindness aren't quite as random as you might've thought. Along with the return of classic café features, accepting your reusable cups, and a scale down on discounts, handwriting messages on your cups is a part of Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol's, mission to distinguish the brand as a quality coffeehouse. In other words, the barista isn't being writing you a personalized note by choice. They're mandatory — and, in some cases, aren't personalized at all and have even been written out on the cups by someone beforehand.

This news is a blow to everyone, inciting some particularly hurt feelings and revelations. On a TikTok video posted by a Starbucks barista revealing the policy, one customer responded with a comment saying, "I got a message today on the side of my cup and I thought they were just being nice [crying emoji]." Another said, "I went to pick up my drink and I was like 'Oh they are so sweet'... EVERYTHING is a lie." While a different customer commented, "My barista wrote "Have a good day!" on my cup. Now I know they did not genuinely want me to have a good day [crying emoji]." That about sums it up. But, while customers recover from the heartbreak of the news, Starbucks employees are adjusting too.

