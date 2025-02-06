Cortado Vs Latte: What's The Difference Between The Coffee Drinks?
You don't need to be an aspiring barista to spot a cortado from a latte. Many coffee drinkers go in blind — knowing what they like but not really understanding the finer details. To find your favorite cup (and impress peers in the process), it's worth learning the many different ways coffee is enjoyed around the world. Strictly speaking, the biggest difference between a cortado and a latte is the proportions: a cortado usually has a 1:1 ratio of espresso to milk, while lattes have 1:3 or 1:4 ratio. It's easy to remember that lattes are more diluted because the name "latte" means "milk" in Italian — one of the main facts about traditional Italian lattes that you should know.
The difference isn't just extra dairy, though. There's a real textural contrast — hot lattes have a thick layer of foam on top, not just steamed milk like a cortado. The coffees vary in origin, too; the cortado comes from Spain, while lattes are Italian through and through. While the two drinks share a few similarities, from a cultural and consumer perspective, they are polar opposites. Lattes are by far the more decadent and common option, though cortados are fast catching up as the espresso drink you should try on your next coffee run. Don't rob yourself of coffee expert status (and a better experience) by taking a reductionist approach. Here's how to instantly spot a cortado from a latte.
What is a cortado?
To understand a cortado, look deeper at the word itself. Rather than translating to "milk" like the classic latte, the miniature drink's name, "cortado," means "cut" in Spanish. The telling name refers to how the milk cuts the intensity of the espresso, creating a short yet balanced drink. With its 50/50 ratio, a cortado sits at a mere 3 to 4 ounces in total. The tiny drink traditionally comes in a Gibraltar glass, which is thick, handle-less, and sturdy enough to hold hot drinks. Think of a cortado as a compromise on a super-strength espresso. It's more drinkable than a bitter shot alone, but doesn't faff around with extra foam or sweet flavorings like a latte. While hot versions are more common, cortados can be served iced as well.
It tastes smooth but packs a punch — a caffeinated middle-ground. A cortado is widely hailed as a Spanish drink, thought to specifically originate from the Basque Country. However, the beverage also has roots in Portugal. Given the history of colonialism in both countries, the humble cortado subsequently spread across Latin America, too. The modern version definitely falls into the category of an international drink. The upside of this? There's no travel necessary. Starbucks recently added Cortados to its winter 2025 menu as permanent beverages, so check your local store or learn how to make a cortado with your Nespresso machine.
What is a latte?
It's all too easy to get comfortable with popular drinks like lattes. When a recipe is everywhere, there's often less motivation to dig deeper — we get it. What's actually in your glass, though? Aside from the standard 1:3 or 1:4 ratio of espresso to milk, a latte has specific layers and textures. First is the initial serving of steamed (or cold) milk, then the 1 or 2 shots of espresso, and then a topping of velvety milk foam on hot versions. The result is a long drink. It's ideally presented in a tall glass to showcase all those layers, but often comes in a large mug or cup instead. Like cortados, lattes can be served hot or iced — but added sweeteners and flavorings are far more common.
Unsurprisingly, the latte originated in the quality-obsessed coffeehouses of Italy. The sociable environment explains the structure of the drink; it's complex and designed to be drunk slowly. Centuries later, not much has changed. Baristas worldwide have continued to adapt the drink, forming countless variations from the infamous pumpkin spice latte to lavender and chai tea versions. And when did latte art become the go-to way to finish a drink? Its Italian beginnings date back further, but in the U.S., it really boomed in popularity in the 1980s. Coffee shop owners David Schomer and Jack Kelly created the rosette shape in Seattle, and it stuck. A latte is indulgent; there are no two ways about it.
Lattes have a milder flavor and typically include added sweeteners
On a fundamental basis, the main difference between lattes and cortados is ratio. It's worth reiterating: Lattes have a higher proportion of milk to espresso. The result of this? A more diluted experience than you'd get with a cortado. Lattes have a characteristic mild flavor, and those 1:3 or 1:4 ratios of espresso to milk are a real crowd-pleaser. The smooth creaminess of the milk overpowers any intensity from the espresso, essentially drowning out any bitterness or acidity through sheer volume.
Still, cortados are by no means sharp shots. If you're wincing while envisioning sipping pure rocket fuel, don't panic. The entire premise of a 1:1 milk-to-espresso ratio is to provide a short but balanced cup where you taste both milk and espresso. It's nowhere near as intense as a shot of exposed espresso (although it's worth learning what a strong cup of coffee actually means when regularly finding yourself over-faced). A more effective way to describe a cortado is that the milk cuts the edge off the espresso's bitter kick.
But the underlying strength remains. In a cortado, the intensity comes neatly packaged, while in a latte, it gets buried. It's not milk-related, but an important recipe consideration all the same: Lattes are more likely to have extra flavorings like syrups. Take a DIY deluxe pistachio latte recipe, for example. Those added flavors will obviously mask the original espresso tasting notes even further.
Both use glasses, but the servings sizes are worlds apart
Whenever you look into the different types of coffee explained, each has its own particular serving style. Interestingly, baristas favor glasses for both a latte and a cortado. Instead, the key difference lies in their serving size. A cortado comes in a 4-to-5-ounce Gibraltar glass, while a latte glass is much taller, usually containing at least 8 ounces. A latte needs extra room for all that milk, and the two are enjoyed differently. A latte is the sort of drink you'd order while remote working from a cafe or catching up with friends for a few hours — it's a longer experience. A cortado is a snappier, more drinkable adaptation of a short espresso.
What about the reason behind choosing glasses over cups, though? Ultimately, baristas serve lattes and cortados in the same material but with slightly different motivations. A cortado's Gibraltar glass is wider at the top than the bottom, perfect for swirling the coffee to further blend that 50/50 balance of milk and espresso. It also adds to the minimalist effect; a compact glass for a short drink. For lattes, it's primarily an aesthetics-driven decision; a transparent glass shows off the drink's layers, and its height really enables this division of steamed milk, espresso, and foam. Distribution matters.