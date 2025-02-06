Cortado Vs Latte: What's The Difference Between The Coffee Drinks?

You don't need to be an aspiring barista to spot a cortado from a latte. Many coffee drinkers go in blind — knowing what they like but not really understanding the finer details. To find your favorite cup (and impress peers in the process), it's worth learning the many different ways coffee is enjoyed around the world. Strictly speaking, the biggest difference between a cortado and a latte is the proportions: a cortado usually has a 1:1 ratio of espresso to milk, while lattes have 1:3 or 1:4 ratio. It's easy to remember that lattes are more diluted because the name "latte" means "milk" in Italian — one of the main facts about traditional Italian lattes that you should know.

The difference isn't just extra dairy, though. There's a real textural contrast — hot lattes have a thick layer of foam on top, not just steamed milk like a cortado. The coffees vary in origin, too; the cortado comes from Spain, while lattes are Italian through and through. While the two drinks share a few similarities, from a cultural and consumer perspective, they are polar opposites. Lattes are by far the more decadent and common option, though cortados are fast catching up as the espresso drink you should try on your next coffee run. Don't rob yourself of coffee expert status (and a better experience) by taking a reductionist approach. Here's how to instantly spot a cortado from a latte.

