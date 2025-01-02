Review: Starbucks's Winter Menu Gives Cortado Lovers What They've Longed For

Unless you live in the 300 square feet of America that inexplicably isn't served by a Starbucks, you're likely ordering from the coffee chain often. And being that you're already familiar with menu, chances are you enjoy the Bucks' limited-time offerings that are newly introduced each season. However, one item has been conspicuously missing from the menu in years past and current, and that's a cortado. Now, the wait is over.

I won't reproduce quite so colorfully, or indeed so zealously, what a friend once said about Starbucks's earlier try at the popular Spanish-style coffee (but, "an espresso shot with whipped cream" was the thrust of her complaint). When she and other fans heard that the wait was nearly over for the real deal Starbucks cortado, the excitement was palpable. Sure enough, Starbucks is releasing a new line of cortado offerings to go along with its late-winter menu line.

Yours truly visited Starbucks in Manhattan's NoMad district to sample the new cortados, along with nearly everything else arriving on Starbucks's winter menu this January. As such, I've got some recommendations along with some useful info for ordering everything you'll see this new season.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Starbucks.