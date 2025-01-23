10 Facts About Traditional Italian Lattes That You Should Know

Traditional Italian cuisine has a long history of being brought over to America and being changed forever by innovative immigrants. From ravioli to pizza to coffee, many dishes that Americans consider Italian are actually modern twists that have become nearly unrecognizable from their traditional counterparts. For better or worse, this has bred an entire generation of people who love Italian food ... until they go to Italy!

Italian coffee in particular is often seen as a premium product, which makes sense considering the country's lengthy history with the energizing beans. Plus, there are few activities to do in Italy that are more iconic than sipping a beverage with espresso under a cute cafe's umbrellas, making it a popular bucket list activity for everyone from college students to retirees. Unfortunately, with the proliferation of chain coffee shops selling brews with flavored syrups and a variety of espresso blends, most Americans would probably be confused and disappointed if they placed their standard latte order abroad. Of course, you don't have to go to Italy to get a more artisanal coffee drink, since basically anyone can learn how to make a latte at home easily.

However, to have a truly authentic Italian latte, there are a few important distinctions from the American versions. Any coffee connoisseur should know about these differences, whether they plan on jet-setting off to Rome, or simply want to incorporate more mindfulness during their morning routine.