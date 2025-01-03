9 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Coffee In Italy
Just like any other warm-blooded person, Italians need a good dose of coffee to help them wake up in the morning. But the way they take that coffee — including the form and the way they carry themselves while drinking it — is very different from how most Americans partake in this beverage. For instance, you may find that coffee in Italy comes in much smaller portions, which are traditionally espresso-based and tend to be more concentrated. You might also notice that many people take their coffee while standing up at the bar rather than taking a cup on a walk with them as they make their way to work.
This is because coffee is more than just a beverage in Italy — it is a cultural cornerstone, a ritual of daily life that must be performed in a specific way and at specific times. And although there are some regional variations in how coffee is consumed throughout Italy, these tend to be minimal. Straying from the rules may cause some Italians to be taken aback or even give you a dirty look. This doesn't mean they won't prepare your blasphemous order, how or when you want it, but it might not be fun to drink if you have to put up with the obvious judgment from the barista. As someone who has lived in Italy most of her life, I can help you identify mistakes and learn how to avoid them to get the smoothest experience of ordering coffee in Italy.
Ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m.
One of the most heretical things you can do when ordering coffee in Italy is to ask for a cappuccino after 11 a.m. With all that froth and milk, cappuccinos are decidedly heavy drinks, which is ideal for starting out the day, but not so much when you're approaching lunch time. At best, a cappuccino could spoil your appetite in the afternoon, which would be a shame since most Italians like to partake in large, long lunches. Grabbing a sandwich and eating it at your desk nonsense is not a part of Italian tradition.
Similarly, cappuccinos are not ideal for after dinner either, or the rest of the day for that matter. Milk is strictly a breakfast item, and if you need coffee to wake you up after a heavy lunch, opt for a quick and easy espresso. It will do the trick without further weighing you down. Indeed, while Italian cuisine varies greatly across the country, much of it favors a light touch. There is no bogging food down with heavy cheeses like they do in northern Europe or hefty potato dishes like in Spain. The same philosophy applies to coffee culture.
Having coffee with a meal
When dining out in Italy, whether it's for lunch or dinner, you will never come across a server who will ask you if you want coffee while you're still clearly eating your meal. If you do ask for one anyway, they will take care to bring it to you after your dish has been cleared. They will also pay special attention to the wine you might be enjoying with your dinner and make sure not to bring you any coffee until you have drained the last drop of it.
This can be jarring for some Americans. On this side of the pond, when it comes to eating and drinking and many other customs, anything goes. High-end restaurants may have their own rituals, which often resemble European ones, but outside of those, if you want coffee with your burger, you can have coffee with your burger. However, if you adhere to Italian coffee-drinking norms, you may discover that there is a method to the madness, and that your palate and your stomach may be better off if you don't mix coffee with certain foods.
Ordering an espresso
The most expedient way to get coffee in Italy is to walk up to a counter or till and ask for a "caffè," which is Italian for "coffee." This may seem obvious if you haven't thought of this subject before, but many people overthink and order an espresso because when you order just coffee, that is what you get: a small teacup halfway filled with a single shot of espresso. The order is usually accompanied by a small packet of sugar to mix into your drink.
That is not to say you'll get funny looks if you order an espresso. The offense is not a serious breach of coffee etiquette, like ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m., and your barista will know exactly what you mean. You are also allowed to order an espresso if you're ordering a double, in which case you should say "espresso doppio," which will yield a double shot of espresso. This is a perfectly acceptable way to order a coffee, albeit not the most common. You also may find some regional variations in preference, with the northwestern Piedmont region embracing the double version and the term more than others.
Thinking a latte will contain coffee
One of the most glaring mistakes a non-Italian speaker can make when ordering coffee in Italy is to ask for a latte. Not many people know, even in America, that the word is actually short for a "caffèlatte," which is a mixture of about equal parts coffee and steamed milk. This portmanteau literally means "coffee-milk," so when you order a latte in Italy, you are just ordering the milk part. Unless your barista is aware of this common mistake and investigates further, you might end up receiving a simple glass of milk.
And because of the presence of milk, as with the cappuccino, be sure to order your coffee with milk in the mornings, around breakfast time. Drinking it later in the day will ensure you have it with a side of glares instead of a croissant — which is a typical breakfast partner with morning coffee in Italy. Depending on the location, Italians use the terms brioche or cornetto for a classic croissant.
Expecting a large portion
As established, when ordering a simple coffee (a caffè) in Italy, you will automatically receive a shot of espresso. So, don't rock up to a bar and order a black coffee expecting to get an American-style black coffee, presented in a large cup and designed to be savored over the course of the next ten minutes or more. The espresso you receive is intended to be consumed in a few minutes — preferably finished in just a few sips or even downed immediately if you're in a hurry.
But it is possible to order a type of coffee you're familiar with. For this, you will have to specifically order what is called an Americano, which resembles the typical coffee you'd get at your local Dunkin' or Starbucks. It is essentially a watered-down version of the espresso. In this category, you may also find the macchiato, which is Italian for "stained," indicating that the coffee has been stained with milk. The regular version in Italy will get you an espresso with a splash of milk, but if you order an Americano macchiato, then you'll get something that reminds you of home. It's also important to know that despite a similarity in ingredients, a caffe macchiato is different from a cappuccino. While the first is a small-sized coffee with a splash of milk, a cappuccino combines coffee, a lot more milk, and a healthy dose of foam.
Not knowing what's in a caffè corretto
When standing at a bar drinking coffee in Italy, it's not unusual to hear someone order a "caffè corretto" at any hour of the day, including early in the morning, though it is most common after lunch. But before you dive in and test out the old adage of "when in Rome," be aware that a caffè corretto invariably includes a splash of booze. This could be sambuca, grappa, or anything on the strong side, bearing in mind that more acidic beverages like the lemon-infused limoncello or gin could make the coffee taste too bitter. Either way, the amount is usually too small to get you drunk — it's just a way to give you some pep.
The best part of this drink is the name. "Caffè corretto" means "corrected coffee," as if to say that there's something inherently wrong about drinking a beverage that doesn't contain alcohol. The practice is believed to have originated in the north, among workers who needed something to warm up their bodies on their breaks during the winter. At the time, it was believed that alcohol warmed the body and provided much-needed vigor for the exhausted workforce.
Dismissing the glass of water served with your coffee
If you order coffee in Italy and end up with a shot glass full of water on the side, don't assume this was a mistake or that it was meant for someone else. That glass is for you and is intended to help you enjoy your coffee to the max. The initial idea was for people to drink the water before coffee so it would act as a palate cleanser before partaking in a high-end, artisanal coffee experience, which is not such a rare occasion in Italy.
But nowadays, it seems that most people drink their water, which tends to be bubbly and not flat, after their coffee as a way to cleanse the taste of coffee. For some, this may be a habit, but for others who don't appreciate nuanced coffee flavors and only drink it to wake up in the morning, it is a welcomed post-coffee drinking ritual. Many probably appreciate a sip of water as a great way to rehydrate the palate after coffee's inherently dehydrating effects. Regardless of the reasons, you will not be judged for drinking your water before or after the coffee. Just don't leave it untouched. It should be noted that not all Italian regions serve water with coffee. In the northwest, you will almost always find it, but in Rome or Venice, it's hit or miss.
Not being familiar with the nuances in size and strength
Although it's easy to order a simple espresso or caffè in Italy, things start to get complicated when you think of all the different ways coffee can be served, especially if you're not familiar with the universal language of coffee. For instance, it might be useful to get to know the various terms that refer to different ways of serving coffee in Italy.
"Doppio" is the simplest to remember, as it just means "double." It refers to a double espresso — nothing more, nothing less. A little more confusing is the concept of "ristretto," which means "concentrated" or "limited," and refers to a shot of espresso that is even smaller than the usual one, and is made with less water. Conversely, there is the "lungo," which means "long," and refers to a shot of espresso made with about twice as much water as usual. Though it gives you more liquid and more time to sip on it, this longer version still has less water than a typical Americano. Ultimately, aside from the double, all these ways to prepare coffee contain the same amount of espresso but varying quantities of water.
Expecting to take it to go
American coffee culture is primarily based on the ability to take your coffee wherever you like. Whether it's to your table, where you can sit and drink it while you write the next great American novel, or off to work, where you can hide behind it during that uncomfortable morning meeting.
These scenarios are not likely in Italy. First of all, since coffee comes in such small portions, it's easier to just drink them then and there and then leave and get on with your day. Taking such a small amount of coffee outside, especially in the winter, would quickly result in a very cold coffee. Second, to-go cups are not always available. Although more and more places have started to carry them, especially in train stations and other similar locations, they are comically small, as they are designed to hold only one or two shots of espresso. Sometimes, you might also see the typical American coffee to-go cup, which can accommodate an Americano, but bars that provide these are few and far between.