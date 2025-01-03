9 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Coffee In Italy

Just like any other warm-blooded person, Italians need a good dose of coffee to help them wake up in the morning. But the way they take that coffee — including the form and the way they carry themselves while drinking it — is very different from how most Americans partake in this beverage. For instance, you may find that coffee in Italy comes in much smaller portions, which are traditionally espresso-based and tend to be more concentrated. You might also notice that many people take their coffee while standing up at the bar rather than taking a cup on a walk with them as they make their way to work.

This is because coffee is more than just a beverage in Italy — it is a cultural cornerstone, a ritual of daily life that must be performed in a specific way and at specific times. And although there are some regional variations in how coffee is consumed throughout Italy, these tend to be minimal. Straying from the rules may cause some Italians to be taken aback or even give you a dirty look. This doesn't mean they won't prepare your blasphemous order, how or when you want it, but it might not be fun to drink if you have to put up with the obvious judgment from the barista. As someone who has lived in Italy most of her life, I can help you identify mistakes and learn how to avoid them to get the smoothest experience of ordering coffee in Italy.

