When making fruit-infused carbonated drinks, it's important to prepare your ingredients so they can release their flavors easily and quickly while the water is still sparkling. For instance, instead of adding diced strawberries to the water and waiting for their essence to infuse, first muddle the fruit before adding it. To do so, mash or lightly squish the fruit using a fork or the back of a spoon to free its juices. At this point, you can also muddle in herbs like rosemary or mint. Then pour sparkling water over the macerated fruit and incorporate it with a long spoon, stirring and lifting for 20 to 30 seconds.

Homemade fruit syrups are also great for adding flavor without sacrificing fizz, since syrups dissolve easily in water. Make homemade blueberry simple syrup with lemon over the summer, or cranberry orange syrup during the holidays, by cooking the fruit and citrus in a saucepan and straining the juice. Add cooled syrup to your cup, followed by sparkling water, and lift with a spoon to incorporate.

If you want to mix your drink like a true pro, do like the bartenders and add watermelon sage fruit syrup down the back of a spoon and into sparkling water. Then, gently stir and lift the infusion. Just remember with bubbles, the less agitation the better. With the right techniques, it's quite possible your sparkling beverage will match or exceed the best Trader Joe's flavored sparkling drinks.