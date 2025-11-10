6 Dutch Bros Shakes, Ranked

When you think of Dutch Bros, endlessly customizable coffee drinks, energy-packed Rebel slushies, and a vast secret menu probably come to mind first. But the brand also offers a lineup of non-caffeinated frozen treats that often fly under the radar: its shakes. Going in, I expected a traditional, creamy milkshake — but what you actually get is a slush-style drink crafted with the same attention to texture and flavor balance that makes Dutch Bros' beverages so popular.

These shakes come in a 20-ounce size ($5.95) or a 10-ounce kid size ($3.55), which hints at its intended audience: underage passengers who also want a treat while mom or dad grabs their afternoon pick-me-up coffee. These shakes feel like a clever introduction to the Dutch Bros world — a sweet, playful "training ground" designed to cultivate future brand loyalty — but they also work for anyone who doesn't do caffeine.

Although the shakes all share the same icy base, the syrups set them apart, transforming a simple frozen slush into flavors ranging from nostalgic cotton candy to classic chocolate or plain vanilla. Despite their fun, dessert-like appeal, I discovered these drinks are not universally loved — at least not by my four kids who helped me rank the shakes. In our taste testing, the top-rated shake earned 10 points, while the lowest scored only four points (out of zero to 15 points, but more on methodology at the end of the article). Still, these shakes remain enjoyable, balancing playful flavors with the refreshing bite of an icy slushie.