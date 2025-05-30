Does Cotton Candy Have A Flavor? It's Complicated

Vanillin is the compound in vanilla that gives it that signature vanilla taste. It's a pretty simple one, and comes from vanilla, but it can be made synthetically, too. Strawberry furanone is an organic compound that Danish chemist and perfumist Steffen Arctander initially described (via Fragrance University) as being "intensely caramellic-fruity." It's known for bringing those delicious fruit-flavored notes to whatever it's added to.

The final piece of the sweet puzzle is ethyl maltol, which is a synthetic compound similar to maltol. Maltol is a flavor enhancer that is known for having a burnt sugary aroma. Like strawberry furanone, this adds to that caramel-like flavor note that you get in cotton candy. Because it is a flavor enhancer, it bulks up that taste in the sugar itself, which develops that rich caramelization as the cotton candy is heated and physics and chemistry cause it to become fluffy.

Alongside the other two additives, this creates what we have come to associate with being the taste of cotton candy. Keep in mind, this is just the most basic form of of the airy treat. Someone making cotton candy can add any additional flavors and colors they like, as is the case with this multi-flavored rainbow cotton candy by Unicornucopia. The color itself can change your perception of what it tastes like; but it's worth knowing that, traditionally, the colors don't have any flavor at all and shouldn't affect the way it tastes when you eat it.