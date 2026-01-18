This 3-Ingredient Combo Makes A Smoothie That Tastes Like A Yummy Cherry Dessert
Protein-packed smoothies and shakes are all the rage. Whether your go-to ingredient is Greek yogurt, peanut butter, cottage cheese, or simply protein powder, these popular drinks are both refreshing and good for you. But sometimes, after a long day, protein is the last thing you want to worry about, and a dessert-like smoothie is the perfect pick-me-up. One of our favorite sweet smoothies is a spin on one of the most classic vintage American pies: the cherry pie. All it takes is three ingredients, a blender, and some creativity, and you're on your way to replicating the iconic sweet and tart dessert in the form of a delicious beverage.
Of the three primary ingredients required to make a cherry pie-inspired smoothie, you probably already have two at home: your milk of choice and vanilla extract. The third ingredient is, naturally, cherries. Don't worry if cherries aren't in season when you decide to make a cherry smoothie. It's often better to use frozen fruit over fresh fruit for smoothies anyway, since they're generally frozen at peak ripeness. Plus, frozen fruit requires less prep time, and you can avoid adding ice, since the fruit will cool the smoothie down on its own. Dark sweet cherries are the variety you'll likely find in the frozen food aisle, and thankfully, they tend to come pre-pitted, making your life so much easier.
Take your cherry pie smoothie to the next level
Once you've assembled and measured out your base ingredients, you can add them to a blender and blend until everything is smooth. If you're satisfied with the flavor, simply enjoy it as-is. However, if you want to take things to the next level and make your smoothie even more refreshing, there are plenty of additional ingredients you can add both before and after blending to give it a little extra flare. If you don't want to give up your afternoon protein smoothie altogether, for instance, nut butter is a simple ingredient that won't alter the smoothie's flavor too much. In fact, its richness only makes it more delicious, giving the smoothie an even stronger pie-like flavor. Nut butters also help improve a smoothie's overall texture, making it both smoother and thicker.
For chocolate-lovers, a teaspoon or two of cacao powder can add a deeper chocolate flavor to the smoothie, turning it into a chocolate-covered cherry-inspired beverage and giving it a beautiful deep red color. If you prefer chocolate that's on the sweeter side, though, a bit of Hershey's chocolate syrup can also do the trick. Pour it right on top, or get fancy and drizzle it along the inner side of the glass. A simple garnish on top can go a long way, too; if you happen to have fresh cherries around, cherry halves make an excellent topping. Alternatively, toasted coconut or a sprig of mint are simple yet effective ways to dress up your smoothie like a total pro.