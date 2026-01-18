This 3-Ingredient Combo Makes A Smoothie That Tastes Like A Yummy Cherry Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein-packed smoothies and shakes are all the rage. Whether your go-to ingredient is Greek yogurt, peanut butter, cottage cheese, or simply protein powder, these popular drinks are both refreshing and good for you. But sometimes, after a long day, protein is the last thing you want to worry about, and a dessert-like smoothie is the perfect pick-me-up. One of our favorite sweet smoothies is a spin on one of the most classic vintage American pies: the cherry pie. All it takes is three ingredients, a blender, and some creativity, and you're on your way to replicating the iconic sweet and tart dessert in the form of a delicious beverage.

Of the three primary ingredients required to make a cherry pie-inspired smoothie, you probably already have two at home: your milk of choice and vanilla extract. The third ingredient is, naturally, cherries. Don't worry if cherries aren't in season when you decide to make a cherry smoothie. It's often better to use frozen fruit over fresh fruit for smoothies anyway, since they're generally frozen at peak ripeness. Plus, frozen fruit requires less prep time, and you can avoid adding ice, since the fruit will cool the smoothie down on its own. Dark sweet cherries are the variety you'll likely find in the frozen food aisle, and thankfully, they tend to come pre-pitted, making your life so much easier.