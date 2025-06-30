14 Best Toppings To Dress Up Your Smoothies
What's the best part of your ice cream sundae? Universally, we are here for the toppings. Crushed cookies, whipped cream, fresh fruit, sprinkles, you name it. In more recent years, bloody marys have taken on a similar vibe. A stick of celery just won't cut it anymore. People are stuffing their hangover drinks with mini cheeseburgers, shrimp, lobster tails, and bacon. In my humble opinion, as a plant-based chef and recipe designer, smoothies deserve the same attention and pizazz. Extravagant toppings do more than just add flair; they provide a variety of textures and flavors, often toying with contrasting savory and sweet notes. Plus, it's an excuse to let your culinary creativity shine. Let's add some vibrancy and excitement to your breakfast by using these 14 best toppings to dress up your smoothie.
While it's fun to load up your blended concoction with just about everything but the kitchen sink, it's important to find congruency within your vision and use foods that pair nicely together. If you wouldn't eat the smoothie and topping in the same bite, then move on to the next idea. A loaded smoothie is a wonderful option for folks who have trouble getting their families (or themselves) to eat a healthy breakfast before everyone is out the door in the morning, or for someone trying to transition away from traditional sugary desserts. Feel fancy, treated, and special by creating an aesthetic tower of tastiness on your next smoothie.
Blue spirulina
One of the great things about smoothies is that you can stuff them with just about anything if the flavor is subtle enough. This is why I love to pack my smoothies with vegetables. I love a nutrient-loaded drink, especially if it tastes like blended fruit. Spirulina is a type of algae rich in nutrients. Seriously, you should be eating more spirulina because it's full of powerful antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. Spirulina is usually deep green and will turn your smoothie green too. However, there is a variety of spirulina that is bright blue, and if blended with the right fruits and veggies, the results are magical.
Not only can you blend spirulina with your smoothie, but you can sprinkle it on top. In concentration, it does have a slightly oceanic flavor, but you don't need much. If the algae flavor is too strong, add a drop of honey or maple syrup to the mix. Consider blending some blue spirulina into your smoothie, and then very lightly dusting your toppings with enough to give a splash of color. You can also mix it with maple syrup and drizzle it into your glass before filling it up with a contrasting-colored smoothie. For best results, blend spirulina into a lighter colored smoothie with cool tones, as it will become muddy if mixed with red or orange. Greens, blues, and whites are a wonderful base for a refreshing summer spirulina smoothie.
Cereal
It only makes sense that cereal would become a popular sundae topping, because you're essentially eating it with frozen, sweetened milk. Most cereals are already over-the-top sweet, bright, and colorful, come in fun shapes, and have a brilliant crunch. All of these reasons are exactly why they should be considered to decorate your next smoothie.
When selecting which type of cereal to use, you'll have to zero in on what goes best with the fruit in your blender. You can create a matching topping by pairing fruity flavored cereal with berries and citrus, or you could zero in on a chocolate breakfast cereal for a chocolate or vanilla-based smoothie. Nut butters can help thicken the smoothie and add density, which tends to taste extra delicious with a crunchy topping. Try adding your chocolate breakfast cereal topping to your banana and peanut butter shake, and then drizzling it with melted peanut butter. A light dusting of cereal, or even crushed cereal, is fantastic, but feel free to load it up as high as you can. This is an especially wonderful option for a breakfast smoothie.
Moose Munch
Have you ever heard of Moose Munch? If not, you're really missing out. It's a popcorn by Harry & David that brings flavor, texture, sweet, and salty all into one. Fans of caramel corn should take notes. Essentially, Moose Munch consists of caramel popcorn loaded with chocolate and nuts. Now imagine this topping your frosty banana vanilla shake.
I like to enjoy Moose Munch with a mellow smoothie. Break it down to consider which fruits taste good with each of the following: peanut butter, chocolate, and caramel. Cherries, for example, should be considered, or even strawberries. Chocolate smoothies or peanut butter smoothies fit the theme, as well. A pineapple smoothie, or one with watermelon, might offer too much contrast, but let your taste buds lead the way. Soggy popcorn isn't the best, so top your smoothie with Moose Munch right before you sip it. Salty, savory, crunchy, and chewy ... what's not to love?
Waffles
Okay, adding waffles to your morning smoothie is giving lobster tail in a bloody mary vibes, but honestly, why not go big? If you're looking to create a spectacle, saunter on down to the frozen waffle aisle of your grocery store. Waffles taste good with just about any type of smoothie, but are most easily paired with berry, banana, and dessert smoothies, such as one with a vanilla or chocolate base. I love to drizzle maple syrup on the smoothie itself, and then add both butter and maple syrup to the waffles.
Make sure it's properly toasted to prevent the waffle from getting soggy. Then, grab a skewer or two, pierce the side of the waffle, load the skewer up with extra fruit, and rest it in the smoothie with the waffle grazing the beverage's surface. Feel free to dust it with cinnamon or powdered sugar, drizzle it with chocolate syrup, or dress it up however you would like. I can't think of a more creative use for frozen waffles.
Nuts
We've toyed with some fun ideas, but it's time to go nuts! Toasted nuts and seeds are the ultimate smoothie topping choice because they offer a salty, fatty crunch that contrasts beautifully with the fresh fruit. If you're considering adding nuts to top your smoothie, just be sure to be aware of any nut allergies in the room. In addition, some nuts can be choking hazards, so it's a good idea to have them be very visible and omit them from smoothies given to small children.
Now, I like to toast and salt nuts before adding them to a smoothie. This enhances their flavor, promotes a more pleasing melt-in-your-mouth texture, and adds nice contrast. Let the nuts cool before sprinkling them on your smoothies. A mild nut, like a macadamia nut or cashew, could go with just about any type of smoothie. Walnuts pair wonderfully with a cinnamon banana smoothie or a chocolate smoothie. And of course, peanuts are a universal favorite. I like to crush salted peanuts and coat the top of my smoothie solidly.
Edible flowers
Some toppings are more for aesthetics, while others are all about flavor. Edible flowers certainly have a taste, but they are one of my favorite smoothie toppings strictly for appearance purposes. What is more beautiful than a fresh bouquet? Please note that you can't just munch down on any flower; they must be edible, so please reference a list of edible flowers and how to use them.
You can certainly choose a flower to match your smoothie, but it's alluring to see a flower pop with contrast. So, if you're sticking to purple flowers for your blueberry smoothie, then choose flowers with a different shade than your smoothie — a darker or lighter flower, for example. Personally, I appreciate a mix of flowers, perhaps three, to give the smoothie a garden-like look. Choose one that stands tall, one to add texture, and one to catch the eye. When in doubt, nasturtiums are delicate enough to add some whimsy to any smoothie.
Bee pollen
Recently, I went to a bougie smoothie bar and treated myself to a blended treat filled with foods I couldn't even pronounce. On top shone a dusting of bee pollen, giving the smoothie a floral and natural appearance. The pollen itself had a hint of sweetness with a nutty floral undertone. It was dry but dissolved on my tongue, and added to both the appearance and flavor of the drink. Bee pollen is sometimes used in cocktails or salads, but I think one of the best applications is as a garnish for a smoothie.
Consider pairing bee pollen with a botanical smoothie, filled with herbs, hibiscus, or citrus peel. It is the ultimate tea party snack. Simply pour your smoothie into small glasses and dust the rim or the top with bee pollen. In addition to bee pollen being aesthetic and flavorful, it is also loaded with superfood goodness. The antioxidant content is high, helping to reduce inflammation that causes non-communicable diseases. Bee pollen is also potentially beneficial in aiding heart and liver health while boosting your immune response. It is fantastic when paired with edible flowers to top your springtime smoothie.
Crunchy pretzels
It may be tempting to load your smoothie up with sweets like you might an ice cream sundae, but take into consideration that even sundaes benefit from that famous salty-sweet flavor duality. Smoothies are typically sweet and silky smooth. The contrast of a crunchy, salty, dry snack can add some sparkle to your smoothie and make it a little more fun to look at and enjoy. There are many different types of pretzels out there, but we are zeroing in on those crunchy, small pretzels that you can get in the snack aisle at the grocery store in a large bag. I like traditionally shaped pretzels as they tend to stay on the surface of a smoothie, while the matchstick-shaped pretzel sticks can sink or get lost in the liquid.
Make sure your smoothie is super thick, and then place the pretzels on top, poking out of the frozen treat. Crush some of the pretzels to rim the glass or sprinkle on top of the smoothie. Those first few bites will be over-the-top tasty, so you might want to keep your pretzel bag close in case you want to add more.
Whole or sliced fruit
Now, topping a fruit smoothie with more fruit might not seem like the most creative idea. However, it's how you go about it that makes a difference. You could reserve a few whole slices of the fruit in your smoothie to act as garnish. But, I would implore you to consider choosing a different fruit to top your smoothie. For instance, if you've created a chocolate cherry smoothie, top it with an orange slice or pomegranate seeds. If you've blended up a banana-strawberry concoction, toss some frozen blueberries on top. Just be sure the fruit garnish works well with the flavor of the smoothie.
In addition, it's all about how you arrange your toppings. Cross sections of fruits wedged on the rim are a classic look. Try grilling citrus fruit or even a slice for a smoky and surprising addition. Similarly, grilling stone fruits can introduce a whole new flavor, and frozen whole fruit like blueberries can introduce texture. Starfruit is one of my favorites, as it holds a naturally aesthetic shape, and you can never go wrong with peppery papaya seeds.
Espresso beans
Espresso beans have found their way into garnishing mixed drinks, famously known for donning espresso martinis, and folks are starting to recognize their potential. Firstly, it's important to acknowledge the difference between coffee and espresso beans. While the actual beans are the same, the roasting process is different and offers varying flavors. Find the absolute best whole espresso beans on Amazon or at your local roaster.
There are a few smoothies I like to enjoy in the morning that have a shot of espresso in them. Espresso beans make the perfect topping for such a smoothie. Typically, I'll add espresso or top a smoothie with espresso beans if it would pair well with chocolate, or contains chocolate. Peanut butter chocolate smoothies are dying to be topped with espresso beans, and the same goes for banana vanilla smoothies. Dark fruits like cherries and blueberries tend to play nicely with coffee as well. I like to use espresso beans in a milk or non-dairy milk-based smoothie as opposed to one with juice or citrus. Remember, those espresso beans will give you a little pick-me-up, so be sure not to over-caffeinate.
Pickled beets
Okay, here is where we get funky. If you're an experimental eater who loves pickled foods, then this one's for you. Pickled beets are a surprising food that pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes. Beets themselves are sweet; in fact, sugar beets (a type of beet) are where much of the granulated sugar you use comes from. Pickled beets are still sweet, but with a tangy punch. Because of this tartness, pickled beets can be used to flavor your yogurt, so I try to use them as a garnish in a yogurt-based smoothie.
Start with a plain yogurt base and add frozen bananas for sweetness. Next, select a sweet and mellow fruit like dark cherries, peaches, or strawberries. A few small beet pieces will do, as you don't want to overwhelm your smoothie with tangy notes. Now, this garnish isn't for everyone, and it must be properly paired, so only take it on if you feel confident in your smoothie-making skills and tend to enjoy unique flavor combinations.
Soft cheese
Who doesn't love a charcuterie board? The perfect combination of fruit and cheese is elite. Just think of the famous Vermont cheddar apple pie combo, or a gorgonzola and pear salad. Who doesn't like figs on their pizza, and what's better than a mascarpone-stuffed grilled peach? Well, smoothies have been left out of the world of cheese for far too long, and it's time something was done about it. When selecting a cheese to pair with your smoothie, think, "Would I enjoy these together on a charcuterie board?"
It's safe to steer toward a mild, softer cheese like cream cheese or mascarpone and avoid stinky cheeses or tough cheeses. A tangier cheese, like goat cheese, works well with uber sweet fruits like berries or stone fruits. As a Vermonter, I do believe that sharp cheddar cheese has a place just about anywhere, and I like to use it in moderation in my creamy smoothies featuring blackberries and pears. You can incorporate cheese into your smoothie like a true foodie, but also sprinkle some on top. Try smearing your soft cheese around your glass before filling it, or dolloping it right on top.
Citrus zest
It irks me when I see food scraps being thrown away that can not only be used in your cooking, but would enhance the recipe. Most dishes that contain juice from a citrus fruit should also include a little zest, as long as you're using it to make a statement and not just to balance flavor with a hint of acidity. Smoothies, which are all about the fruit, should be topped with citrus zest, whether you've squeezed the juice from that fruit into the smoothie or not.
I tend to pair lemon with most any fruit, especially stone fruits. I reserve lime for tropical fruits, while orange enjoys the company of dark berries. Use citrus in a juice-based smoothie, as it may curdle when mixed with milk. However, the zest can be added as a garnish to any smoothie that it pairs well with, so let's get zesting. It's best to zest your citrus upside-down before you slice the fruit. The zest will also give your smoothie (and kitchen) a powerful aroma that will awaken your tastebuds, making your drink that much more enjoyable.
Shaved or shredded coconut
Now let's not forget about texture. Smoothies are ... well, smooth. But isn't variety the spice of life? Something that helps gourmet food stand out from your standard recipe is the use of texture. Eating is an experience, and while flavor is at the forefront, texture plays a major role in your enjoyment. To add a little texture to your smoothie, consider sprinkling it with shaved or shredded coconut.
Coconut pulp can be used right in your smoothie to thicken it, and coconut sugar is a wonderful sweetener. But here, I'm talking about shaved or shredded coconut meat as a smoothie garnish. When toasted, it's a little chewier but also melts in your mouth. Fresh coconut shreds are more water-dense, mellower in flavor, and crunchier. Coconut, luckily, pairs with just about any fruit, but works particularly well alongside tropical fruits like papaya, pineapple, and passionfruit. Try toasting coconut flakes for a richer, bolder flavor, and sprinkle them right on top of your next smoothie.