13 Chocolate Breakfast Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

The best breakfast cereals don't always have to taste like breakfast food. Sometimes, it can taste like dessert — especially when you choose a chocolate cereal. Whether you elect to eat it first thing in the morning or save it for your after-dinner snack, chocolate cereal can be a delicious way to add more sweetness to your life. And while there were only a few chocolate cereal options back in the day, they're seemingly everywhere in the 2020s, with seemingly every mainstream cereal brand having released a chocolate-flavored version of its best-known cereals.

With that in mind, I tasted 13 different chocolate breakfast cereals — both with and without milk — to determine which brands are worth trying — and which aren't. This list contains some classics, some newer varieties, and even some supposedly healthier options for those who want to indulge their sweet tooths while still meeting their protein goals.

Now, whether you agree with me on these rankings or not ultimately depends on your taste buds. But if any of these cereals pique your interest, give them a try for yourself the next time you find yourself in the grocery store's cereal aisle. Here are 13 chocolate breakfast cereals ranked from worst to best.