13 Chocolate Breakfast Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best
The best breakfast cereals don't always have to taste like breakfast food. Sometimes, it can taste like dessert — especially when you choose a chocolate cereal. Whether you elect to eat it first thing in the morning or save it for your after-dinner snack, chocolate cereal can be a delicious way to add more sweetness to your life. And while there were only a few chocolate cereal options back in the day, they're seemingly everywhere in the 2020s, with seemingly every mainstream cereal brand having released a chocolate-flavored version of its best-known cereals.
With that in mind, I tasted 13 different chocolate breakfast cereals — both with and without milk — to determine which brands are worth trying — and which aren't. This list contains some classics, some newer varieties, and even some supposedly healthier options for those who want to indulge their sweet tooths while still meeting their protein goals.
Now, whether you agree with me on these rankings or not ultimately depends on your taste buds. But if any of these cereals pique your interest, give them a try for yourself the next time you find yourself in the grocery store's cereal aisle. Here are 13 chocolate breakfast cereals ranked from worst to best.
13. Catalina Crunch Dark Chocolate
It can be argued that chocolate cereal isn't necessarily the healthiest breakfast you can choose to start the day. On that note, Catalina Crunch's Dark Chocolate higher-protein cereal seeks to provide a supposedly healthier option for the chocolate-inclined breakfast eater. Whether this cereal can actually be categorized as such or not is complicated and falls outside the scope of this article. But what I can tell you is that, taste-wise, it's not good.
This Catalina Crunch cereal tastes like straight-up cardboard. It has an afternote of bitter dark chocolate and artificial sweetener that's more cloying than the most sugar-packed cereal you'll find on store shelves. And considering it's one of the more expensive chocolate cereals in this entire lineup, I can confidently say it isn't a product I'll try again. It may not be so bad if it's used with some of the best yogurt bowl options or incorporated into a more complex meal. But on its own or adorned with milk alone, it's not a particularly tasty option, so it comes in last place.
12. Mouth Off Chocolate
Mouth Off Chocolate is another higher-protein cereal brand you might find at your local grocery store. While it's a step up from the chocolate Catalina Crunch, it's still far from my favorite of the bunch, and ranks near the bottom.
With 22 grams of protein per serving, it should come as no surprise that this chocolate cereal doesn't exactly taste like Cocoa Puffs. The cereal appears to be akin to a larger and crispier chocolate Rice Krispies — but with a significantly tougher, heavier texture. After all, the lightness of Rice Krispies is a huge part of the appeal, so this stuff falls flat when it comes to texture.
Flavor-wise, this cereal actually tastes quite salty — despite not containing salt, according to the list of ingredients. It tastes like chocolate, too, of course, but in a rather bland, protein bar-like way. There's also a strange Stevia-like aftertaste that makes you question whether you want to take another bite. If you're really trying to meet your protein goals and craving chocolate cereal, this might be an option worth exploring. But for the average chocolate cereal eater, it's simply not worth it.
11. Frosted Flakes Chocolate Milkshake
I'm glad that Frosted Flakes Chocolate Milkshake Cereal is described as having a "chocolate milkshake" flavor rather than plain chocolate. After all, the flavor you're getting from this tastes sweeter, and considerably less complex, than what you'd expect from a regular chocolate cereal. The flavor is supposed to be chocolate mixed with vanilla, which gives this breakfast cereal a distinctly dessert-like feel that's probably too sweet for a lot of people. It actually does taste sort of like a chocolate milkshake — just a milkshake that's way, way too sweet to enjoy for more than a sip or two.
Additionally, the flavor of the corn-based cereal seems kind of out of place with that chocolate and vanilla flavors. It's almost like those flavors are covering up the natural flavor of the corn, not enhancing it. Overall, this cereal may be good for kids who want every meal to taste like dessert, or people who're craving a milkshake but can't be bothered to make one from scratch. Otherwise, there are much better chocolate cereals out there to try, including all of the higher-ranked entries.
10. Three Wishes Cocoa
Of all of the supposedly healthier cereal options I tried for this ranking, Three Wishes Cocoa is the best. However, that doesn't mean it's particularly delicious, which is why it still ranks in the bottom four among chocolate breakfast cereal brands on this list.
This grain-free cereal is made from chickpeas, tapioca, and pea protein, which gives it a bit of an odd, cardboard-like texture. Somewhat surprisingly, though, it doesn't make this taste too much unlike more typical cereals you'll find on store shelves. This chocolate cereal seems to mimic Cheerios in a way, as well. Although it's quite a bit denser than Cheerios, there's enough similarities there that it feels like a good replacement for a regular cereal if, for whatever reason, you choose not to eat it.
Additionally, the cocoa flavor isn't that sweet, which may or may not be a bad thing depending on your sweetness preference. While I don't always like super sugary cereal, I wish there had been a bit more sweetness in this brand's cereal to keep it from tasting too bland.
9. Chocolate Chex
Upon opening a box of Chocolate Chex, you'll realize that only about half of the box of cereal is actually chocolate, while the other half looks like the plain old Chex you've always eaten. For those who're after a full-on chocolate breakfast cereal, this may seem like a bit of a disappointment. But don't assume that only half of this cereal is flavored, because in reality, all of it's quite sweet.
Those chocolate pieces have a deeper, richer flavor to them than expected, and even the plainer-looking cereal pieces pack some sweetness. All that sweetness is a bit too much, though, meaning this cereal tastes more like an ultra-sugary dessert than a food item that would be considered appropriate for breakfast.
Given its lack of flavor balance, this chocolate breakfast cereal ranks near the bottom of this list. However, its signature crunchy texture — thanks to that iconic pillow shape — is luckily still intact, which saves this brand from placing among the worst chocolate cereals I tried.
8. Cocoa Pebbles
I tasted two different crispy, rice-based chocolate cereals for this ranking, neither of which was bad. Now, while Cocoa Pebbles (which doesn't contain real cocoa) was my least favorite amongst those two, that doesn't mean this cereal is without merits. It's especially chocolatey, after all, with a lovely texture that doesn't get soggy right away, but softens slowly after it spends time in a bowl of milk. Also, as the box so helpfully explains, it turns your cereal milk chocolate-y super quickly, making every drop of milk in your bowl a part of the experience.
However, there's a strange saltiness to this cereal that somewhat distracts from the regular sweetness you'd expect in a chocolate-flavored cereal. Given that lack of balance, I couldn't rank Cocoa Pebbles any ranking higher on this list. Still, this chocolate breakfast cereal is worth a try if you can't find any other rice-based chocolate cereal options at the grocery store, or you're trying to explore different types of chocolate cereals.
7. Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate
When you buy a box of Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, you're expecting those oat bunches. It's literally in the name of the cereal itself, after all. But when you try Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate, that's not what you're going to get, as the oat bunches are conspicuously missing. Since that specific textural element is really what makes this brand of cereal shine in the first place, this is a big bummer, and kept it from ranking higher than the middle of this list.
Now, the cereal flakes that make up a typical box of Honey Bunches of Oats are still there, and covered with a sweet, speckled layer of chocolate. On that note, even though an essential part of this cereal is missing from the box, what you do get tastes pretty good, with a nice balance of flavors that isn't too sweet. It's far from the best chocolate cereal option on this list, but it's also far from the worst. In fact, it's interesting enough that it's worth trying if you already enjoy other Honey Bunches of Oats products.
6. Cheerios Oat Crunch Chocolate
If you're like me, you might view Cheerios as one of the biggest, most basic, and potentially even boring cereals on the market. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. After all, that neutral foundation can make for a great bowl of cereal when it's topped with other ingredients, and provides you with a breakfast that's easy to eat — even on days when you're not looking for something with a lot of flavor. Of course, just because original Cheerios are quite plain doesn't mean all Cheerio flavors are the same, so if you're looking for something that packs a bit more of a punch, turn to Cheerios Oat Crunch Chocolate.
As the name suggests, this chocolate cereal variety is indeed crunchier than regular Cheerios, making it more interesting texturally than the classic (though perhaps not compared to most other types of cereal). But it's the rich, chocolate-forward flavor that earns it a higher place on this list just outside the top five. The chocolate isn't too intense, and has a more balanced sweetness than some of the lower-ranked chocolate breakfast cereals. Admittedly, it's not the most interesting chocolate flavor profile, but if you prefer a less intensely saccharine cereal than most, this is a solid option.
5. Chocolatey Chocolate Lucky Charms
If you're a big fan of the marshmallows found in Lucky Charms (or you were when you were a kid), you may wish the rest of the cereal offered some additional flavor. Well, thanks to Chocolatey Chocolate Lucky Charms, you're in luck. Coming in fifth place among chocolate cereals on this list, I honestly feel like this is what Lucky Charms always should have been.
The chocolate-flavored cereal pieces are sweet, but not overly so. For me, when it comes to chocolate cereal, you're looking for a sweetness level that could amount to a dessert, yet doesn't taste exclusively like sugar — and that seems to be what you're getting from the cereal here.
Of course, the chocolate marshmallows add even more sweetness to the cereal. This may be overdoing it some, and was part of the reason why this cereal doesn't rank higher. Yet those intensely sugary marshmallows are part of what you expect from Lucky Charms. Even if this cereal isn't the elevated chocolate experience an adult — with a grown-up palate — would choose as their first choice for breakfast, it can be a fun novelty when you want to feel like a kid again.
4. Cocoa Krispies Chocolatey
I've already divulged the fact that I enjoyed Cocoa Pebbles less than the other rice-based chocolate cereal on this list. Consequently, it shouldn't be surprising that Cocoa Krispies Chocolatey ranks higher than Cocoa Pebbles, and comes near the top of the entire list.
Rice Krispies are already an elite breakfast cereal, and adding chocolate to the mix just makes things more interesting. Plus, you still get that light crispiness from the cereal itself; it just features a bit more sweetness than you may be used to from the original. Then again, one of the reasons I liked this cereal so much was that the sweetness really is minimal, so you can actually still pick up on the flavor of the rice.
Additionally, the chocolate adds a mild complexity to the cereal, bringing a depth of flavor you might not expect from a breakfast cereal. It may not rival a high-quality chocolate bar, but for a cereal, the chocolate flavor is on point, so it ranks fourth overall on this list..
3. Frosted Mini Wheats Cocoa
Frosted Mini Wheats Cocoa was a contender for best chocolate breakfast cereal overall. While this cereal looks like plain Frosted Mini Wheats at first glance, once you take a closer look? You'll notice every piece is filled with a small amount of chocolate. There's not much there — just enough to add a touch of chocolatey flavor to your bowl, and the milk your cereal is swimming in. At the same time, you still get the classic Frosted Mini Wheats flavors you already know and love, which helped this come in third place.
Texture-wise, this cereal is quite crunchy, with layers of wheat-based strands forming a small pillow shape. A thin, hard frosting on each piece adds some much-needed sugar to the mix, but where plain Frosted Mini Wheats can become fairly boring after a few bites, the extra bit of chocolate makes things much more interesting with this product.
If you don't already like all the chewing that's required to eat regular Frosted Mini Wheats, then the chocolate version of the cereal probably isn't for you. However, for the rest of us, it's definitely a chocolate cereal worth trying, and one of the best I tried.
2. Cocoa Puffs
Of all the chocolate cereals out there, perhaps none is more iconic than Cocoa Puffs. In fact, it might be the very first chocolate-flavored cereal you've ever tried, and the second-best product I tried for this ranking. Although it's quite sweet — like tremendously sweet — it somehow works with the corn base of the cereal.
The chocolate flavor is rich and dark despite that sweetness, bringing a mild complexity to the cereal. Once you pour in the milk, it'll turn to chocolate milk almost instantaneously, leaving you a chocolatey nectar to enjoy after you've slurped up the last of the cereal. Quite frankly, it seems like a lot of other chocolate cereals are just an attempt to copy Cocoa Puffs in some way. However, almost no other chocolate breakfast cereal on this list can top the iconic pantry staple. Whether you're looking for a crunchy dessert or just want to go back in time to feel like a kid again, a bowl of Cocoa Puffs might just get the job done.
1. Special K Chocolatey Delight
It may seem strange that Special K Chocolatey Delight takes the very top slot in this ranking. But when you think about it, it actually makes perfect sense. Special K isn't trying to cover up the flavor of its flaky cereal — rather, it's just adding chocolate into the mix. You'll get actual pieces of chocolate in this box alongside the cereal itself, too, leading to a balanced flavor that really, really works.
The chocolate pieces are somewhat sweet, but not so sweet that the flavor overpowers the actual cereal. Now, the only real downside to this chocolate cereal is that the chocolate chunks sink to the bottom of the bowl once you add in milk. But as long as you make sure you have some in every spoonful, it's not too much of a problem. This cereal is much more understated than most of the others on this list, but it's that subtlety that's won it the top spot in the ranking.
Methodology
I chose these cereals based on local availability, opting for a wide variety of popular cereal brands. I tried each of these chocolate cereals first on their own, then sampled each in a bowl with almond milk.
After tasting, I ranked each cereal mainly based on texture and flavor. I generally preferred crunchy cereals that had a balanced level of sweetness, without an overwhelmingly sugary taste. Consequently, the higher-ranked chocolate breakfast cereals offered a chocolatey flavor profile without an overpowering amount of sugar or artificial sweetener.