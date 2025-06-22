How Grilled Fruit Transforms The Flavor Of Your Summer Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer cocktails won't just cool you off on a hot day. They're also refreshing pairings for the sizzling burgers you'll be pulling off the grill at summer cookouts. However, savory meats aren't the only dishes that benefit from being grilled. Your next summer cocktail needs a grilled fruit upgrade. Cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski, author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden", agrees, telling us that, "grilling fruit adds a smoky flavor and also caramelizes the sugars, giving fresh fruit a sweeter, cooked flavor like pie filling." Rich caramelized grilled fruit makes the perfect spirit pairing as fruit, caramel, and smoke are common tasting notes in everything from whiskey to mezcal. The best news is that you can incorporate grilled fruit into a wide range of cocktails.

When we asked for grilled fruit cocktail combos, Stryjewski opted for a classic, saying, "I love a margarita with grilled pineapple or peaches muddled in!" Of course, you can reserve some whole grilled fruit for a visually stunning and tasty garnish. But grilling the fruit you use in the drink will impart a sweet and smoky complexity while also softening the flesh and skin, priming it for easy muddling. And muddling the fruit will release its flavors even more to thoroughly infuse a cocktail's spirits and mixers. Try our recipe for a grilled pineapple mojito for starters. But almost any grilled fruit will upgrade a mojito, including peaches, limes, oranges, and strawberries. Grilled grapefruit and limes would make for a smoky sweet upgrade to a margarita or this zesty paloma.