How To Use A Cedar Plank For More Flavorful Grilling

Grilling itself imparts a different flavor to meat and fish than what you'd get from pan frying or roasting it. The compounds in the smoke give some flavor to the meat, and the chemical reactions that occur at such high heat make it easier for the meat or fish to brown and form a caramelized, flavorful crust. But using a cedar plank on the grill is one way to get yet another layer of flavor into your protein of choice. Michelle Wallace, chef, pitmaster, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. and contestant on "Top Chef: Wisconsin," gave us the scoop on how to perfect this technique.

"There are two important tips for grilling with a cedar plank," she says. "The first tip is to soak the cedar plank for two hours before using. This will keep the cedar plank from catching fire while cooking. The second is to oil the cedar plank on your first use to help keep your food from sticking." From there, it's as simple as charring one side of the plank on a preheated grill, flipping it charred side up, and placing your meat on the plank to cook. As for what meats are best grilled on cedar, Wallace says that while salmon is the most common, "any white meat performs well on cedar plank." She recommends trying the method with pork and even tofu for a flavorful twist on the proteins.