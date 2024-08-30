Marinate Pork Tenderloin In The Makings Of This Classic Cocktail For Major Flavor

Marinating a lean cut of pork like the tenderloin is not only a way to ensure you get a juicy and tender texture, but it also infuses it with flavor. While spirits and beer have become common ingredients in liquid marinades, adding an entire classic cocktail recipe to the mix is a novel idea with a tasty payoff. The margarita is a classic cocktail that will make for the tastiest building blocks for your pork tenderloin marinade.

A zesty blend of tequila, lime, and orange juice will impart the same trifecta of sweet, sour, and smoky flavors you sip out of a salt-rimmed cocktail glass to the savory notes of the pork. The acidity in the citrus also doubles as a tenderizer that'll soften the meat as it marinades and help it stay juicy as it cooks in a high-heat grill or oven. The harsh alcoholic finish of the tequila will burn off with the heat, isolating the smoky notes.

To make the marinade, combine equal parts orange juice and tequila with twice the amount of lime juice in a bag or glass dish with aromatics, herbs, and spices of your choice, and add your pork tenderloins. Leave the tenderloins in the fridge for between one and eight hours to absorb all the flavors. Then, grill the tenderloins on high heat for eight minutes, flipping halfway through. You can also roast the tenderloins in the oven for 20 minutes at 500 degrees Fahrenheit.