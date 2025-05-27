11 Fruity Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best
If you want a fruity and sweet start to your day, it only makes sense to reach for a bowl of fresh fruit first thing in the morning. But if you don't have any fruit in the house — or just don't really want to take the time to prepare it — you can always turn to fruity cereal instead. Sure, it doesn't provide the same kind of fiber or hydration that you'd get from actual fruit, but it'll at least sate your sweet tooth until you can find something a bit fresher. And with so many different fruity cereals on the market, there's no shortage of varieties for you to try.
But which fruity cereals are best? I've tasted my way through 11 different fruity cereals and ranked them, starting with the worst and working my way to the best. Admittedly, I'm not a huge fan of fruity cereals in general, but some of these brands surprised me, in a good way. Others? Not so much. I focused on the overall flavor profile of these cereals to determine the following ranking, although I also took texture into consideration. Take a closer look at what these different fruity cereals have to offer, and you may just find a new favorite breakfast cereal (or just know what brands you'll want to skip).
11. Rainbow Krispies
Sure, we all know that fruity cereal isn't exactly a health food. But at the same time, when you're craving cereal, you're probably not looking for a bowl of something that literally tastes like candy. Unfortunately, though, that's what you're going to get when you try Rainbow Krispies. As a devout Rice Kripsies lover, I was expecting this cereal to be at least decent, but I was sorely mistaken. First of all, despite the branding, this cereal doesn't look like Rice Krispies at all. Instead, this cereal is made from small, round, brightly colored pieces that frankly barely look edible.
Once you do take a bite, though, you'll be met with an especially strong flavor that, like many of the other cereals on this list, tastes artificially fruity. It's not that artificiality that's the main problem, though — rather, it's the fact that this cereal almost tastes sour, like sour candy. That may not be a problem if you're eating actual candy, but when your cereal tastes that sweet and sour, there's a problem. This is one box of cereal I most certainly won't be buying again.
10. Catalina Crunch Fruity
Hot take, but the protein craze has gone way, way too far. Eating a chicken breast to pack in some extra protein at dinner is one thing, but eating high-protein cereal is another. Cereal is made from grains, which means that it just shouldn't be that protein-dense. Catalina Crunch disagrees, though. The brand offers a range of cereal flavors that boast a higher-than-normal protein content, something that you wouldn't normally find in a cereal. Personally, I'd rather just eat foods that are naturally high in protein if I were that concerned about my intake, largely because a lot of processed high-protein foods just don't taste that good.
That's certainly true when it comes to Catalina Crunch's Fruity cereal. Although this flavor isn't as bad as some of Catalina Crunch's other flavors, it's still not particularly good. The sweetness in the cereal comes from monk fruit extract, which leaves you with an artificial, bitter taste in your mouth. Plus, the fact that the cereal is made with pea protein gives it an odd texture as well. The fruitiness of this cereal isn't bad, but considering that strange sweetness and texture, this just isn't a fruity cereal I can get behind.
9. Malt-O-Meal Fruity Dino-Bites
When you're looking for a budget breakfast for a bunch of kids or just want to make sure you won't run out of cereal anytime soon, you might want to pick up a bag of Malt-O-Meal Fruity Dino-Bites. This is one of the most cost-effective options on this list, since you're getting a huge bag for a relatively low price. However, that's very much reflected in the taste of this product, because it's not very good. The cereal is wildly sweet, even for a fruity cereal, which tends to be sweet anyway. Those fruity flavors are not particularly balanced, with a strange sourness that permeates every bite.
Once you pour milk into the cereal, you'll have about a minute and a half to eat the bowl before it turns incredibly soggy. If you want your cereal to taste crisp and have some texture to it, you're probably going to be disappointed with this stuff. The only plus is the fact that the bright color of this cereal does look pretty when you first pour it into your bowl.
8. Cascadian Farm Fruity Crispy Rice
I had high hopes for Cascadian Farm Fruity Crispy Rice cereal, mostly because this is a brand that definitely does have some delicious cereal. However, this variety is not the best the brand has to offer. I found it to be too sweet, with an intense fruitiness that could easily be toned down considerably with much better — and still fruity — results. That being said, if you're looking for a cereal with an especially bold flavor, this isn't a bad option.
What I love about this cereal is the fact that the ingredients are pretty natural. Instead of a bunch of artificial flavors, the brand actually employs fruit juice concentrate to create its fruity flavor, which is a step up in quality from most of the other brands on this list. It's one of the better-quality cereals on this list, with its lack of artificial colors and organic rice, even if it's not the best-tasting option of the bunch.
7. Three Wishes Fruity
Whether you follow a gluten-free diet, need to eat less sugar, or just want to work a bit of extra protein into your diet first thing in the morning (although you already know my opinions on protein cereal as a viable option on that front), Three Wishes is a brand that has you covered. It's a cereal that's attempting to be healthier than most of the other sugar-packed varieties on store shelves, which can be appealing to some consumers. Those factors are not necessarily what I'm looking for in a cereal, but even so, I can admit that Three Wishes Fruity really isn't bad, considering its attempt at creating a "healthier" processed food.
This cereal has a somewhat subtle fruity flavor, which is great if you don't want the super-sweet flavor profile you'll find from a lot of other brands. The addition of monk fruit adds that strange, bitter aftertaste, but it's a lot less pronounced in this cereal than it is in Catalina Crunch, for example.
6. Magic Spoon Fruity
Of all of the supposedly healthier, more protein-heavy cereals on this list, Magic Spoon Fruity was my favorite. First of all, the annoyingly bright colors of the cereal mimic the more traditional, arguably less health-focused brands you might have grown up eating as a kid, so it triggers a sense of nostalgia that makes you feel like you're about to eat something fun. Flavor-wise, this variety tasted more similar to a standard fruity cereal than any of the other higher-protein options included in this ranking. And since it's gluten-free and doesn't contain any sugar, it's a good option for those who may have dietary restrictions that prevent them from eating more sugary cereals.
The lack of grain in this cereal makes for a somewhat strange texture, but it's something I can overlook considering the restrained use of fruity flavoring, which makes this a variety of cereal that's not as cloying as others. Plus, it doesn't get soggy quickly, which means there's no need to rush through your bowl of cereal before it turns to colorful slop.
5. Fruity Pebbles
The classics are classics for a reason. Fruity Pebbles have been on grocery store shelves since 1971, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. Does this cereal contain a whole slew of artificial colors and a generous serving of sugar? Sure. But that's what you'd expect from a sweet, fruity cereal. If this is the kind of cereal you're craving, it might make sense to lean into those questionable ingredients and just enjoy what they have to offer.
The fruity flavor here isn't too intense, but it's pronounced enough that kids aren't likely to be disappointed by a lack of flavor. The fruity flavors here are nicely balanced, with a sweet-but-not-too-sweet flavor profile that offers a not-quite-dessert-like experience. However, they're not exactly the best option on the texture front, since they become soggy quite easily once you pour in some milk. Overall, though, this classic cereal is worth a try for all fruity cereal lovers out there.
4. Trader Joe's Tiny Fruity Cuties
Out of all the Trader Joe's breakfast cereals you'll find at the popular chain grocery store, Trader Joe's Tiny Fruity Cuties is arguably the worst — at least if you tend to like less sweet cereal in general. However, in this lineup of fruity cereals, it's one of the best, despite its overt sweetness. It's actually quite a bit milder tasting than most of the other varieties of cereal in this lineup, which means it's more broadly appealing to adults and kids alike. The shapes are also especially fun, with little banana-like and flower shapes that make for a more interesting bowl of cereal.
Texturally, too, this cereal is a win because it stays structurally sound even after being doused with milk. If you don't like fruity cereal to begin with, this probably isn't going to be an ideal breakfast for you, but for those who are already avowed fruity cereal lovers, this variety from Trader Joe's is definitely worth checking out.
3. Froot Loops
Froot Loops are yet another iconic fruity cereal brand and one that you've probably had before if you're interested in fruity cereal at all. This cereal has that classic Cheerios shape, but instead of having a bland, neutral flavor, it's bursting with fruitiness in every bite. Does that fruitiness taste like real fruit? Absolutely not. But that's part of the fun — this stuff is candy-like without actually tasting like candy, making for a fun, occasional breakfast, colorful dessert, or quick snack.
These pieces of cereal have a great crunch and don't get soggy too quickly, which means they're successful on the textural front, and their wild, bright colors make for an undeniably fun bowl. They're tasty on their own, of course, but you can also use them to make a variety of other sweet treats, like fruity cereal marshmallow bars. This cereal is basically Cheerios' younger, more chaotic cousin, and I'm here for it.
2. Fruity Cheerios
Speaking of Cheerios, this iconic cereal brand has also gotten in on the fruity cereal gang. This flavor is far from the original — or even the iconic Honey Nut flavor — but it actually really works. Compared to all of the other cereals on this list, Fruity Cheerios probably have the mildest, most restrained flavor, which is ideal if you want just a touch of fruitiness in your breakfast cereal without eating a whole bowl of overwhelmingly sweet carbs. Instead of just getting that super-strong fruity note, you'll actually be able to taste the whole grain oats underneath that layer of subtle sweetness.
Are Fruity Cheerios the best option for little kids who want an indulgent bowl of cereal? Maybe not. But if you're an adult and you just want a bit more flavor in your morning bowl of cereal, this is definitely the best option out there for you to try.
1. Trix
There is perhaps no fruity cereal more iconic than Trix, so it should come as no surprise that this fruity cereal takes the very top spot in this ranking. The first reason for its success is the actual appearance of the cereal. Most fruity cereals out there simply have one shape, although they might offer a variety of different colors. Trix, though, features six different shapes, all of which are incredibly brightly colored, so you're immediately met with a rainbow of colors as soon as you pour the cereal into the bowl. These colors are bold and immediately appealing, so you feel like you're in for a treat regardless of whether you actually like fruity cereal or not.
Once you take a bite, you'll have an even deeper understanding of why this cereal takes the top spot. It's crunchy, without the sogginess that you'll find in some types of cereal, and the flavor is incredibly well-balanced. Yes, it's quite sweet, but what else would you expect from this type of cereal that's marketed specifically to kids? However, it doesn't taste like there's too much sugar here, resulting in a well-balanced bite.
Methodology
I sourced these cereals from various local grocery stores and online to get the broadest possible selection of fruity cereals to taste-test. I tried all of the varieties both with and without milk to get a better sense of how they performed in various applications. The criteria for this ranking included flavor, in which I sought a more balanced and less sweet flavor profile, as well as texture, where I prized an ability to stay crunchy even after being submerged in milk.