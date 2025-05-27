11 Fruity Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

If you want a fruity and sweet start to your day, it only makes sense to reach for a bowl of fresh fruit first thing in the morning. But if you don't have any fruit in the house — or just don't really want to take the time to prepare it — you can always turn to fruity cereal instead. Sure, it doesn't provide the same kind of fiber or hydration that you'd get from actual fruit, but it'll at least sate your sweet tooth until you can find something a bit fresher. And with so many different fruity cereals on the market, there's no shortage of varieties for you to try.

But which fruity cereals are best? I've tasted my way through 11 different fruity cereals and ranked them, starting with the worst and working my way to the best. Admittedly, I'm not a huge fan of fruity cereals in general, but some of these brands surprised me, in a good way. Others? Not so much. I focused on the overall flavor profile of these cereals to determine the following ranking, although I also took texture into consideration. Take a closer look at what these different fruity cereals have to offer, and you may just find a new favorite breakfast cereal (or just know what brands you'll want to skip).