13 Trader Joe's Breakfast Cereals, Ranked

When you need a quick breakfast on a particularly busy morning, or when you just don't feel like actually cooking dinner, or when you're craving a midnight snack that's not an entire pint of ice cream, cereal is always there for you. It's quick, it's easy, and it's shelf-stable, making it the ideal meal or snack when you don't have much time or energy to cook. And while you could choose from a slew of name brand cereals at any old grocery store you go to, Trader Joe's may just be the best place to do your cereal shopping.

The brand carries a variety of cereals that echo your favorite childhood classics and more adult-centered cereals alike. But which Trader Joe's cereals are the best? I've tried 13 different cereals from the popular grocery chain, ranking them from worst to best so you know what to try the next time you go shopping there. These cereals are ranked according to both flavor and texture, and I tested them both with milk and on their own in more of a snack-y format. I tried to determine how they would perform best — on their own, combined with other ingredients, or served simply with the milk of your choice.

Hopefully, this ranking will guide you in the direction of your next favorite cereal from Trader Joe's. But when in doubt, don't take my word for it — try these cereals for yourself.

