Our Favorite Gluten-Free Cereal Is Actually A Childhood Favorite

People following a gluten-free diet now have an ever-expanding variety of gluten-free products available, making it easier than ever to find suitable food options. When it comes to cereal, however, a childhood staple is still the tastiest, despite a growing market devoted specifically to alternative diets. Honey Nut Cheerios took our top spot when we ranked 13 gluten-free cereals. This classic combination of oats and honey is beloved by adults and children alike, and the tasty o's are great for snacking as well as delicious in a bowl with milk. We appreciated the overall taste — both of the cereal on its own and the way it infused the milk — and the texture.

Beyond its nostalgic appeal, Honey Nut Cheerios stands out for its balanced sweetness and satisfying crunch. We found that they do lose crispness pretty quickly in milk, but the texture and taste is still enjoyable. Cheerios is also a top-trusted brand in the United States, and the honey nut version continues to be one of the most popular cereal flavors. Overall, Honey Nut Cheerios proves that a classic can still reign supreme in the growing lineup of gluten-free cereals.