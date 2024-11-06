12 Types Of Cereals, Explained

Wheat — it's perhaps the most familiar cereal for many, and in fact, it's the second-most widely grown grain globally. Originating in the Middle East over 10,000 years ago, wheat has fueled civilizations past and present, with its versatility and nutritional benefits securing its staple status. Today, wheat features in a huge range of foodstuffs, which are consumed by a diverse array of cultures.

The parts of the wheat crop that are harvested for consumption are called the kernels, which are essentially the seeds of the plant. These are commonly ground down into flour, such as all-purpose, wholemeal, or bread flours. There are also two main varieties of this crop — hard wheat and soft wheat. Soft wheat has less gluten and protein than hard wheat, so it's best used in baked goods such as cakes and pastries, where a lighter texture is desirable. On the other hand, hard wheat (aka durum wheat) is great for making breads, pastas, and noodles, with its high gluten and protein content producing a firmer, chewier texture.

Nutritionally, wheat is an excellent source of carbohydrates, protein, and B vitamins, especially when consumed as a whole grain, which retains the bran and germ components of the kernel. Whole grain wheat provides essential minerals like magnesium and zinc, offering benefits for muscle health and immunity, as well as being higher in fiber. Refined wheat flour, whilst extremely versatile, does lacks some of these nutrients, as the bran and germ are removed.

