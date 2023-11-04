Thicken Beef Stew By Swapping Out The Potatoes For Barley

Rich, hearty beef stew is a foolproof remedy to stave off the cold. Savory bits of meat swimming in an equally appetizing broth alongside carrots and peas is exactly what the doctor ordered. Potatoes often accompany the ingredients, but you should swap them out for barley instead.

In her cinnamon apple cider beef stew dish, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn prefers the fiber-rich grain's effect on stew in comparison to potatoes. Not only does it give it a much more interesting texture, but the starch in the barley helps to thicken the broth. Nutty with a tender, fluffy feel, barley is a nourishing supplement to the classic stew.

McGlinn adds the barley right after deglazing the pot to soften the grains while allowing them to absorb the savory and sweet spices of the stew. For barley that's on the chewier side, add it to the pot about an hour before the stew is done.