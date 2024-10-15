The Key Differences In Rye Flours That Every Bread Baker Should Know

When you think of rye bread, you may envision something light, dark, smooth, or seedy — and you'd be correct, no matter what you picture. There are many kinds of rye flour available in the U.S. For some clarity, we asked Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," to help us understand the differences. He explained that rye flours are categorized according to how much bran and germ are left after milling — but it's a loose classification.

"The five classifications range from light rye to medium rye, dark rye, pumpernickel, and coarse rye," he said. "In general, the less bran and germ present, the lighter its color. Still, how much bran or germ goes into a particular rye flour is very much open to the interpretation of individual millers." So, if you're looking for a particular style, note that even dark rye flour can be pale in color. And if your recipe calls for a certain type, it's best to go by the name of the product, as it's the rye's content, not the color, that truly sets each variety apart.