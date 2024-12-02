The Trader Joe's Brand Cereal We Won't Be Buying Again

Trader Joe's arsenal of breakfast cereals is abundant. From Super Nutty Oat Clusters to Crunchy Cinnamon Squares, there's a box and a flavor to suit every mood and meal time (who says cereal has to be reserved for brekkie alone?). However, after performing an extensive taste test, there's one Trader Joe's brand cereal we won't be buying again: Tiny Fruity Cuties.

This colorful cereal, made of oats and corn, might be a kid favorite, but it didn't appeal to our grown-up palate and was the loser in our list of 13 Trader Joe's breakfast cereals. Intensely fruity and very sweet (the second item on the ingredients list is cane sugar), we simply couldn't finish off an entire bowl of this vibrant offering. Plus, while Trader Joe's website states that "the corn and oat construction of these Cuties packs a serious crunch; and it's a crunch sustained even after they soak for some time in your milk bowl," we found that the moon and flower shaped nuggets got soggy quickly, losing the satisfying crispness that should be part and parcel of enjoying a classic serving of cereal.

Although there might be some people who prefer their cereal super-sweet and sodden with milk, we'd opt to mix the shapes into a snack mix straight out of the box. That would better maintain their crunch and balance out their fruity sweetness.