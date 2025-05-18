14 Cheerios Cereal Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Out of all the cereals on the market, few are more iconic and instantly recognizable than Cheerios: one of the top-selling cereals in grocery stores. This O-shaped cereal has been around since 1941, meaning generations of bleary-eyed breakfasters have poured them into their bowls in the morning, added milk, and gotten their day off to a crunchy start. Back in the day, you could only get the original Cheerios — a rather neutral-tasting cereal that seemed to be more about texture than flavor. But these days, there are tons of different Cheerios flavors to choose from, which inspired me to rank as many as I could find from worst to best.

I ranked these cereals based on their flavor. Since Cheerios are known for having a neutral flavor profile, I highlighted varieties that showed subtlety and restraint over the over-sweetened, over-flavored varieties. I tried each of these cereals both with and without milk to assess how they tasted in different contexts. And now I bring you a comprehensive — although not definitive — ranking of how these different Cheerios flavors stack up against one another. Keep reading to see where your favorites land.