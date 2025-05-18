14 Cheerios Cereal Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Out of all the cereals on the market, few are more iconic and instantly recognizable than Cheerios: one of the top-selling cereals in grocery stores. This O-shaped cereal has been around since 1941, meaning generations of bleary-eyed breakfasters have poured them into their bowls in the morning, added milk, and gotten their day off to a crunchy start. Back in the day, you could only get the original Cheerios — a rather neutral-tasting cereal that seemed to be more about texture than flavor. But these days, there are tons of different Cheerios flavors to choose from, which inspired me to rank as many as I could find from worst to best.
I ranked these cereals based on their flavor. Since Cheerios are known for having a neutral flavor profile, I highlighted varieties that showed subtlety and restraint over the over-sweetened, over-flavored varieties. I tried each of these cereals both with and without milk to assess how they tasted in different contexts. And now I bring you a comprehensive — although not definitive — ranking of how these different Cheerios flavors stack up against one another. Keep reading to see where your favorites land.
14. Apple Strawberry Veggie Blends
We should all be trying to get more vegetables into our diets, but not at the cost of eating Apple Strawberry Veggie Blends Cheerios. This cereal doesn't have a ton of veggies in it; you'd be better off just choosing a more whole foods-focused breakfast if you're after the health benefits. But whether it's truly nutritious or not is beyond the scope of this ranking. More important is the fact that the apple strawberry flavoring just isn't that good.
This cereal is way, way too fruity, and it has an unpleasant, artificial taste. Plus, it has a cloying sweetness that'll undoubtedly lead to a sugar crash before lunchtime even hits. If you want to incorporate a fruity flavor into your cereal, you'd be better off just opting for original Cheerios and chopping up an apple or adding some strawberries into the bowl for a juicier texture and less artificial-tasting flavor.
13. Fruity
Here's another fruit-forward cereal that you can probably skip. After all, Fruity Cheerios are essentially just off-brand Froot Loops, which aren't exactly peak deliciousness anyway. The flavor of these Cheerios is somewhat brighter and less sweet than the Apple Strawberry Veggie Blends. That definitely makes them a step up from the worst-ranked cereal on this list, but that doesn't exactly mean you're getting a particularly delicious product here. Again, if you want to incorporate more natural-tasting fruit flavors into your breakfast cereal, you're better off actually just including some real fruit in the mix.
If you're the kind of person who tends to like fruity cereals, then this Cheerios flavor might be right for you. On the other hand, if you're a fan of the original Cheerios, there's a good chance that the overly saccharine flavor and artificial fruitiness of this cereal just won't be for you.
12. Almond Oat Crunch
Although Cheerios do have a nice crunch to them, they can be kind of boring on the texture front. After all, beyond that standardized crunch, there's not much going on. But Cheerios' Oat Crunch line seeks to rectify that problem. These cereals are still in that signature O shape, but they also contain little pieces of oats, giving the cereal even more crunch and a different texture that helps make things a little more exciting.
So, with this upgrade in texture, you may be wondering why the Almond Oat Crunch flavor still ranks so low on this list. Well, it really all comes down to flavor. Although this could've been a lovely, understated breakfast cereal, the vanilla flavoring is just too intense. Add to that the overuse of sugar, and it's clear why this flavor just couldn't make its way up the ranking. Additionally, it's a bit of a letdown when you realize how few almonds there actually are in the box. If you pour some of this cereal into a bowl, you'll only see a few almond slivers, which seems to negate the reason for choosing this Cheerios flavor in the first place.
11. Strawberry Protein
Lots of people want to get more protein into their diets, but you probably don't think of cereal as a particularly helpful food in that endeavor. However, there are an increasing number of high-protein cereals on the market that can help satisfy your cereal cravings while helping increase your protein intake. Strawberry Protein Cheerios is one of them. Is it the most delicious way to start your day? In my opinion, no. However, it's one of the least offensive fruity cereals on this list, so that has to count for something.
This cereal is made with pea protein, which gives it a slightly odd aftertaste. However, it's still a step up from a lot of protein cereals out there that have a downright unpleasant flavor and texture to them. The strawberry flavor here isn't that delicious, but since it's a lot subtler than some of the other fruity cereals on this list, it ranks higher than most of them. Personally, I think there are much better ways to pack your diet with protein, but for people who really, really like cereal, there are worse breakfasts.
10. Cinnamon Oat Crunch
Here's another cereal from Cheerios' Oat Crunch line: the Cinnamon Oat Crunch flavor. Now, is this better than the almond version of the same cereal? Sure. But it's still far from one of the best Cheerios varieties on this list. That being said, it does have a nice texture to it, thanks to the addition of oat pieces that cling to the O-shaped cereal. This gives the Cheerios a super crunchy texture that's more varied than most other flavors on this list. Plus, the cinnamon flavor here is nice and not too overpowering, giving the otherwise plain Cheerios a touch of complexity.
The main reason why this cereal doesn't rank higher on this list is the fact that it's really, really sweet. Of course, it's nice to have some of that sugariness to complement the flavor of the cinnamon, but the sweetness in this cereal ends up being kind of cloying after a few spoonfuls. Of course, if you like really sweet cereals, then this stuff may be just what you're looking for. If, however, you prefer a more balanced bite, then there are better Cheerios flavors to seek out before this one.
9. Chocolate Oat Crunch
This chocolate cereal is the second-best item from the Oat Crunch line. It shouldn't be too surprising that a chocolate cereal takes the top spot in this category, even though it may not be the most delicious cereal in this ranking as a whole. Yes, this cereal is pretty sweet compared to the majority of the Cheerios flavors you'll see on this list, which is largely what keeps it from ranking even higher, but that makes sense since we're talking about a dessert-flavored breakfast cereal.
Texture-wise, you get those same oat pieces that are stuck to the Os in the other Oat Crunch variety, which, again, gives this cereal a more interesting touch than many of the other, plainer varieties. Unfortunately, it's not one of the best cereals on this list, but if you're someone who loves starting their day with a chocolate-y, crunchy treat, this cereal may be a good option for you.
8. Cinnamon Protein
I've already mentioned that the Strawberry Protein Cheerios aren't my favorite, although it could be a lot worse for a high-protein cereal. So, if you're looking for a cereal that's higher in protein, but want less of a fruity flavor, you may want to give the Cinnamon Protein Cheerios a try. That cinnamon flavor is a lot more subtle than the strawberry version of the product, offering a more neutral profile that has more in common with original Cheerios than with one of the more boldly flavored varieties. That's a good thing, as its flavor is not overwhelming. On the other hand, the lack of bold flavor also highlights that note of pea protein in a more pronounced way.
I tend not to enjoy fruity cereals much, and I'm a fan of cinnamon, so I think this is the better protein cereal of the two. However, because of that strange pea protein aftertaste, it's still not one of my favorites in the list. For those who are trying to get more protein into their diets and who love eating cereal, though, it may be worth a try.
7. Oats 'N Honey Oat Crunch
Finally, we've reached the best Oat Crunch Cheerios cereal, and it just barely squeaks into the top half of this list. Oats 'N Honey Oat Crunch Cheerios are much like the other Oat Crunch cereals. Yes, it has the signature O cereal pieces you know and love, alongside tiny pieces of oats to give this cereal a distinct texture from the original. However, this variety is a lot less intensely flavored than any of the others on this list. Instead of packing it full of random flavors, the Cheerios team decided to play it cool with this product, and it really works. Not only are you getting sweetness from the addition of honey, but there's a hint of added complexity that really brings the flavor together.
Like basically every cereal in the Oat Crunch Cheerios line, this cereal is a bit sweet for my taste, although it may suit you perfectly if you tend to enjoy your cereal on the sweeter end of the spectrum. Considering that there are a ton of too-sweet cereals out there, though, I definitely still consider this variety one of the better options of the bunch.
6. Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley
Some may accuse Cheerios of being boring — with its rather flavorless oat Os that become soft and soggy after a few minutes of sitting in milk. That blandness is part of what appeals to Cheerios lovers, but if you're looking for a cereal that's more dynamic, more interesting, and has more going on, then the brand's Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley flavor may be the one for you. Not only does this cereal contain Cheerios' signature Os, but it also has crispy cereal flakes, pumpkin seeds, and almond slices. This gives the mixed cereal a super interesting texture that you're not going to get bored with after a few bites. The nutty additions add complexity and help you feel fuller, making this cereal arguably one of the better breakfast options on this list.
All that being said, the maple cinnamon flavoring is a bit too intense to really enjoy all this cereal has to offer. Like so many of the other cereals here, this one is a bit too sweet. However, said sweetness isn't necessarily overpowering and is arguably less intense than most of the lower-ranked cereals I tried. And because it offers so many different textures, it certainly earns its place in the top six.
5. Strawberry Banana
As I've already mentioned, I'm not usually a big fan of fruity cereals, but I will make an exception for Strawberry Banana Cheerios. That's because this is a cereal that doesn't feel like it's trying too hard. Banana is a really easy flavor to go overboard on, overwhelming a product with a distinctive flavor that seemingly overpowers everything it touches. But the banana flavor in this cereal is super subtle. In fact, you could even add some sliced banana to your bowl, and it wouldn't be too much — it could add just the perfect level of creamy texture to your breakfast.
Similarly, the strawberry flavor isn't too pronounced either, although it's a bit more noticeable than the banana. When those two flavors come together, it creates a dynamic, interesting fruity cereal that's not too sweet and still stays true to the form of the original cereal. It's not my favorite (I don't think a fruity cereal ever could be my favorite), but if you are looking for a fresher, brighter-tasting cereal, Strawberry Banana Cheerios are the way to go.
4. Original
A lot of the time, the original is better than any of the spinoffs. That's not totally the case here, but original Cheerios are better than most of the other varieties on this list. Are they kind of bland? Sure — but they're supposed to be. This is a purposefully neutral-tasting cereal. Yes, it tastes good on its own, with its specific, oat-y flavor, and with milk, which adds a lovely creaminess to your bowl. But another part of the reason that Cheerios are so great is the fact that they provide an ideal neutral base for a ton of other cereal toppings. Slice up some strawberries or bananas, throw in some blueberries or honey, and you have a meal that's a nice switch-up from an oatmeal bowl.
Cheerios are an absolute cereal classic, and they deserve to be celebrated just as they are. Although there are some Cheerios flavors that, yes, do taste better than the original, the original has stuck around for so long for a reason: It tastes good.
3. Multi Grain
If you're looking for a cereal that's just a little bit more interesting, and a little more enticing, than the original Cheerios, then look no further than the Multi Grain version of the product. This cereal isn't anything wild or groundbreaking, but it is delicious, and it packs just slightly more flavor than the original. Because this cereal is made with different types of grains, you get a more varied flavor profile, even if those flavors are still rather understated and muted. That variety is really nice and offers a layer of complexity to the cereal, but it's also still neutral enough that it can serve as a base for different cereal toppings.
There's also another factor that sets this cereal apart from the original: It seems to have more sugar, with a very light coating of sweetness on each individual piece of cereal. This sweetness, however, is a lot more muted than it is in most of the other sweeter cereals on this list. Instead of making the Os cloying, it actually makes them more palatable.
2. Apple Cinnamon
I wasn't expecting Apple Cinnamon Cheerios to be particularly exciting. In fact, the other fruity and cinnamon flavors in this lineup were absolutely not my favorite, so I figured this flavor would be equally unappealing. I was wrong. Apple Cinnamon Cheerios are definitely one of the most delicious varieties this brand offers, largely because of their subtle flavor, which stays true to the original. Yes, you do get a nice apple cinnamon flavor here, but it's really, really light. The apple doesn't taste fruity, instead it just offers a sweetness that complements the cinnamon. And the cinnamon itself doesn't taste like it's absolutely blasted on — it's just a nice touch to the otherwise delightfully bland cereal.
Like many of the more neutral flavors you'll find on this list, this cereal could taste even better when it's paired with other ingredients. In this case, I think some chopped apples would add a really nice touch, whether you serve it with milk or yogurt. Either way — or even on its own — this cereal is a hit.
1. Honey Nut
We've reached the best of the best, the most delicious Cheerios flavor of all time. Honey Nut Cheerios unequivocally take the top spot on the list. They're also the best gluten-free cereal, according to a Tasting Table ranking. This cereal is a perfect balance of everything that goes into a good Cheerios flavor. First of all, you're not working with any wild flavors that cover up the natural oat-y notes of the cereal itself. Secondly, there's not too much sweetness here, although there is a nice glaze of sweet honey that offers both complexity and sweetness. It provides the ideal balance of flavor and neutrality, which is what I've come to discover is the key to a good Cheerios flavor.
Yes, this stuff is great with milk, but it's also flavorful enough to shine all on its own, so you can pack it in a plastic bag or other container and take it on the go. If you're looking for a solid, go-to cereal that just about everyone in your household will love, Honey Nut Cheerios are the cereal you want.
Methodology
I chose these Cheerios flavors based on availability at my local grocery store. I tasted each type of cereal both on its own and with almond milk for a more accurate ranking.
The highest-ranked products were flavorful but not too intense or sweet. They also had a nice flavor balance that stayed true to the neutrality of the original product, while offering a spin on the classic.