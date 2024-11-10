15 Underrated Ingredients To Elevate Your Breakfast Cereal

When it comes to quick, easy breakfasts, few foods beat cereal. It couldn't be simpler: Just pour some in a bowl, add some milk, and you have a meal that'll hold you over until lunchtime. But if you eat cereal for breakfast day after day, it can get boring pretty quickly. Luckily, you don't have to eat only cereal — even if you don't want to spend 30 minutes whipping up eggs and bacon. By upgrading your cereal with a few extra ingredients, you can take it from a boring morning meal to an exciting, filling breakfast (or even snack).

Don't know what to add to your cereal? No problem. We've put together this list of some of the best underrated ingredients to elevate your breakfast cereal (and if you're wondering what kind to get, here are 20 breakfast cereals that we've ranked). From stuff you probably already have in your spice rack to fresh fruit to dried pantry staples, we've got you covered when it comes to an up-leveled cereal game. After you see how good cereal can be with these quick, easy toppings, you may never go back to the plain stuff ever again.