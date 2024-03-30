The Reason You Should Use Frozen Strawberries Over Fresh For Smoothies

Frozen strawberries are picked at the peak of ripeness, at the perfect moment, so they have time to develop more sugar. This means that regardless of the season, you're guaranteed a burst of strawberry goodness in every sip of your smoothie. No more disappointingly bland berries that leave you wanting more.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Why do fresh strawberries sometimes fall short in the flavor department? The answer lies in their delicate nature. Fresh strawberries are highly perishable and must be harvested slightly earlier to withstand the rigors of transportation and storage. As a result, they often lack the depth of flavor that comes from fully ripened fruit. Plus, too much water in fresh strawberries can dilute the taste while they grow, leaving you with lackluster strawberry essence.

So, the next time you shop for ingredients to whip up your morning smoothie, consider passing the produce aisle and head for the freezer aisle instead. With their superior texture and unmatched flavor, frozen strawberries are the only way to go when it comes to strawberry smoothies that pack flavor. Keep this in mind for other frozen drinks such as strawberry daiquiris, too.