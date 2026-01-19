Turning Dole Whip Into A Protein Shake The Cheap Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein is certainly having its moment as a popular nutrient of focus. If you're looking for fun, new ways to include more protein in your diet, making a shake is quick and simple. For fans of Disney's famous Dole Whip, you can take the flavors of the famed tropical dessert and transform it into a delicious and nutritious protein shake.

A typical copycat recipe for traditional Disney Dole Whip includes frozen pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, and vanilla soft serve-style ice cream, either dairy-free or not. Turning this into a protein shake will require just a few more creative ingredients and a good blender. In lieu of the vanilla ice cream, swap in either a vanilla flavored frozen yogurt or chilled cottage cheese with a dash of vanilla extract. Alternatively, try mixing silken tofu or oats into your shake. These ingredients are all an excellent source of protein and other nutrients.

Depending on your dietary needs, any of these ingredients are an ideal addition to your shake. For example, a serving of cottage cheese has over 10 grams of protein while Greek yogurt has nearly nine grams per serving. Silken tofu contains around nine grams of protein as well, while oats have around 10 grams. While either fresh or frozen pineapple and a hearty helping of pineapple juice is a must, you can change up the taste and texture of your frozen and vanilla-based ingredients to suit your needs.