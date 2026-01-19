Turning Dole Whip Into A Protein Shake The Cheap Way
Protein is certainly having its moment as a popular nutrient of focus. If you're looking for fun, new ways to include more protein in your diet, making a shake is quick and simple. For fans of Disney's famous Dole Whip, you can take the flavors of the famed tropical dessert and transform it into a delicious and nutritious protein shake.
A typical copycat recipe for traditional Disney Dole Whip includes frozen pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, and vanilla soft serve-style ice cream, either dairy-free or not. Turning this into a protein shake will require just a few more creative ingredients and a good blender. In lieu of the vanilla ice cream, swap in either a vanilla flavored frozen yogurt or chilled cottage cheese with a dash of vanilla extract. Alternatively, try mixing silken tofu or oats into your shake. These ingredients are all an excellent source of protein and other nutrients.
Depending on your dietary needs, any of these ingredients are an ideal addition to your shake. For example, a serving of cottage cheese has over 10 grams of protein while Greek yogurt has nearly nine grams per serving. Silken tofu contains around nine grams of protein as well, while oats have around 10 grams. While either fresh or frozen pineapple and a hearty helping of pineapple juice is a must, you can change up the taste and texture of your frozen and vanilla-based ingredients to suit your needs.
Making a picture perfect pineapple protein shake
Take some inspiration from a three-ingredient cottage cheese Dole Whip and bulk up your next shake with affordable ingredients for a cheaper version of the classic dessert. If you're a fan of Disney's other Dole Whip flavors, you might also try using frozen raspberries or mango in your protein shake for more vitamins and complementary flavors. You can also add a frozen banana for extra nutrients and to thicken up the shake. Either fresh or frozen, the pineapple chunks and juice, along with the vanilla flavors, will create the familiar Dole Whip taste while an addition of protein powder will serve to enhance this shake with your preferred nutrients.
There are even plant-based protein powders inspired by the tastes of a classic Dole Whip. Try a vanilla milkshake flavored protein powder to lean more into the creamy tastes of your Dole Whip-style protein shake. For a stronger pineapple flavor, try pineapple ice cream flavored protein powder. As protein powder can often be pricey, it's also worth considering the variety of affordable proteins you've overlooked that can make an ideal addition to your shake.
Flaxseeds and even chia seeds are an excellent addition to your protein shake that will provide necessary nutrients and more depth to your shake. These will change the texture by adding both some crunch and a more gelatinous consistency. When blending everything up into a shake, take time to taste and add ingredients to achieve your desired texture.