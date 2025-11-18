This 3-Ingredient Dole Whip Makes Cottage Cheese The Star (No Ice Cream Or Added Sugar)
Disney World is famous for more than just exhilarating rides and magical encounters with your favorite characters. Dole Whip is the refreshing, fruity, and creamy soft-serve adjacent frozen treat that is an equally memorable part of the Disney experience. In fact, it's so beloved that you can now find Dole Whip in the freezer aisle of the grocery store.
Disney's Dole Whip is a simple three-ingredient concoction comprised of vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and pineapple chunks. But, if you're looking for a healthier, and more protein-packed alternative, we would recommend another three-ingredient formula that makes cottage cheese the star of the show. Cottage cheese has become a healthy trend for weight loss and fitness enthusiasts because it is low in fat and high in protein.
Its versatility is another appealing feature — we've amassed over a dozen cottage cheese recipes that are all protein-packed and totally delicious. Since one of the best ways to use cottage cheese is to incorporate it into your next smoothie, a Dole Whip dupe is a logical next step. Simply swap vanilla ice cream for cottage cheese, which cuts down on fat and added sugar while seriously amping up the protein content. In addition to cottage cheese, you'll be using frozen banana and frozen pineapple chunks. Both frozen fruits are natural sweeteners, flavor agents, and textural boons that'll transform cottage cheese into a frozen custard-like dessert. Simply add half a cup of cottage cheese, half a frozen banana, and 2 cups of frozen pineapple to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
More reasons to make cottage cheese Dole Whip (and some fun variations)
Not only does replacing vanilla ice cream with cottage cheese reduce added sugar, but you cut out even more by swapping out the canned pineapple and pineapple juice for frozen fruit. The natural sugars found in frozen pineapple and frozen banana are more than enough to achieve a sweet frozen dessert with a pineapple forward flavor too. Garnish cottage cheese Dole Whip with a fresh pineapple wedge for a pop of color and freshness. You could also give it more of a piña colada vibe with a garnish of shredded coconut or even a dollop of coconut cream if you don't mind the added sugar.
Turn cottage cheese Dole Whip into the foundation for a smoothie bowl to top with fresh slices of pineapple, berries, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and toasted almonds. You can also add more veggies to the blender to make a green smoothie with options such as fresh spinach, spirulina, and celery. Apparently Disney World even transforms their iconic Dole Whip into a cocktail with the help of vodka and Moscato wine.
Since vodka has no sugar or carbohydrates and Moscato wine has no added sugar, these two are also a terrific alcoholic duo to add to cottage cheese Dole Whip for a relatively low-sugar cocktail. If you're looking for another cottage cheese frozen dessert, try this dark chocolate-tahini cottage cheese ice cream.