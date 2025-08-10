17 Cottage Cheese Recipes That Are Protein-Packed And Delicious

Often overlooked but fantastically versatile, cottage cheese is always a great ingredient to have stocked in your fridge. It's creamy, satisfying, and higher in protein than many other types of cheese. A ½-cup serving of low-fat cottage cheese contains 14 grams of protein per serving and is an excellent source of vitamin B12 and calcium.

Cottage cheese is made from pasteurized milk curds, and comes in non-fat, low-fat, and regular varieties. Since it doesn't undergo aging, it has a mild taste and soft texture. While you can absolutely eat the cheese as is or simply spread it onto toast or crackers, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate it both sweet and savory recipes.

From bite-sized snacks and decadent desserts to hearty pasta dishes, you can create an array of protein-packed delights using this trusty staple. Whether you're dolloping it into a dip, blitzing it into a batch of homemade ice cream, or baking it into egg bites, cottage cheese is sure to bring plenty of richness and sustenance without overpowering the other flavors of the dish. So, let's take a look at some of our favorite ways to use this delicious and nutrient-dense ingredient.