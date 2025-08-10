17 Cottage Cheese Recipes That Are Protein-Packed And Delicious
Often overlooked but fantastically versatile, cottage cheese is always a great ingredient to have stocked in your fridge. It's creamy, satisfying, and higher in protein than many other types of cheese. A ½-cup serving of low-fat cottage cheese contains 14 grams of protein per serving and is an excellent source of vitamin B12 and calcium.
Cottage cheese is made from pasteurized milk curds, and comes in non-fat, low-fat, and regular varieties. Since it doesn't undergo aging, it has a mild taste and soft texture. While you can absolutely eat the cheese as is or simply spread it onto toast or crackers, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate it both sweet and savory recipes.
From bite-sized snacks and decadent desserts to hearty pasta dishes, you can create an array of protein-packed delights using this trusty staple. Whether you're dolloping it into a dip, blitzing it into a batch of homemade ice cream, or baking it into egg bites, cottage cheese is sure to bring plenty of richness and sustenance without overpowering the other flavors of the dish. So, let's take a look at some of our favorite ways to use this delicious and nutrient-dense ingredient.
Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is typically made with milk, but this higher-protein version swaps in cottage cheese for an ultra-creamy result. To make it, blend the cheese with ripe bananas, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and cinnamon until smooth, then layer the mixture in parfait glasses with sliced bananas and crumbled cookies. Finish it off with a swirl of whipped cream and extra dusting of cinnamon, and you'll have whipped up a deliciously satisfying treat in under 20 minutes.
Citrusy Cottage Cheese Chocolate Mousse
Cottage cheese's mild, creamy tang pairs beautifully with indulgent, sweet chocolate in this mouthwatering mousse. It takes just five minutes to make, since all you need to do is blitz the cheese with cocoa powder, maple syrup, orange zest, and vanilla extract in a food processor. You can also incorporate ground flax seed for an added boost of nutrients. Serve the mousse garnished with shaved chocolate and extra zest to make it even more decadent and amplify the citrusy brightness.
Internet-Famous Cottage Cheese Flatbread
This unique flatbread recipe is perfect for those following a keto or gluten-free diet, as it contains no flour and just a handful of wholesome ingredients. Cottage cheese is blended with eggs, shallots, and spices before the mixture is spooned onto a sheet pan in individual rounds and baked until set. The resulting texture is more like that of an omelet or frittata, but these flavorful wraps still serve as the perfect base for stuffing with your favorite meat and veggie fillings.
Creamy Gzik (Polish Cottage Cheese Dip)
Gzik is a traditional Polish recipe typically made with farmer's cheese, but we sub in cottage cheese in this recipe to keep things convenient. The resulting dip is just as irresistible. Featuring vibrant chopped radishes, creamy Greek yogurt, and aromatic chives, this hearty mixture is perfect for spreading onto crusty bread, dipping crudités, or spooning over baked potatoes. A sprinkling of fresh dill is the perfect way to elevate your gzik-topped creations, too.
Dark Chocolate-Tahini Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
That's right, homemade ice cream doesn't always have to start with a base of condensed milk and heavy cream. In this version, cottage cheese is the star ingredient. It produces a deliciously creamy, yet low-carb and high-protein version of this frozen treat. The cheese is paired with melted dark chocolate, cocoa powder, and tahini, making for a brilliantly indulgent combination, while vanilla and honey add plenty of aromatic sweetness. Just blitz everything up and freeze the mixture in a loaf pan until solid, and it's ready to enjoy.
Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
A cooling ranch dip is always a crowd-pleaser, perfect for pairing with spicy Buffalo wings or crunchy veggies. And, if you're looking to give this condiment an extra protein boost, you can absolutely make it with cottage cheese rather than sour cream or mayo. Blended with parsley, dill, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, the cottage cheese creates a thick, creamy dip that's hard to resist.
Recipe: Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
Creamy Peach Almond Smoothie Bowl
This nourishing bowl is the perfect way to start your day, packed with plenty of nutrients to keep you feeling fueled all morning. For the thick and fruity smoothie base, blend almond milk with frozen peaches and banana, honey, vanilla extract, ice, and that all-important cottage cheese. This creamy mixture is then poured into bowls and topped with fresh sliced peaches, bananas, almonds, and oats. Feel free to customize this one with your favorite add-ins!
Cheesy Sous Vide Egg Bites
A sous vide machine ensures an evenly cooked, tender dish, and this chef-approved water bath method isn't just for preparing meats and vegetables. These cheesy egg bites are the perfect snack to whip up sous vide-style. A mixture of cottage cheese, shredded cheddar, Gruyère, eggs, salt, pepper, and pancetta is cooked gently in mini mason jars to create a batch of pleasing, protein-rich bites that make for an easy grab-and-go breakfast or afternoon pick-me-up.
Recipe: Cheesy Sous Vide Egg Bites
Make-Ahead, High-Protein Breakfast Burrito
If you're looking for a hearty, savory breakfast that can be made in advance, look no further than this high-protein breakfast burrito. To create the flavorful filling, lean ground turkey is sauteed with warming spices, onion, pepper, and garlic, then mixed with scrambled eggs and cottage cheese. This is all folded up inside warm tortilla wraps along with some shredded cheese, salsa, and hot sauce. This fully-loaded burrito can be stored in the fridge for up to three days, or even frozen for later.
Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Egg Salad
Egg salad has long been a go-to sandwich staple and there's an easy way to pack this much-loved mixture with even more goodness. There's no mayo in sight in this version. Instead, combine the hard-boiled and roughly chopped eggs with ham, celery, green pepper, and a creamy cottage cheese base, building a tempting blend of flavors and textures. Pickle relish and mustard add a wonderful tang, while onion powder brings even more savory flavor. Try spooning the egg salad onto toast for an easy, high-protein lunch.
Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
This ice cream is a fuss-free and totally tasty cottage cheese-based dessert. In a food processor, blend the cottage cheese with peanut butter and honey, before stirring through chocolate chips and freezing in a loaf pan. The ice cream tastes amazing served with your favorite toppings, such as fresh berries, caramel sauce, chopped nuts, or crumbled cookies.
Recipe: Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
Copycat Starbucks Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites
These Starbucks-inspired egg bites are a must-try, boasting heaps of rich, savory flavor. Made with a base of cottage cheese, eggs, and heavy cream, they have a gloriously creamy texture, with Gruyère and Monterey Jack cheeses adding extra sharpness, and crispy chopped bacon providing a smoky bite. These simple baked bites are conveniently made in a muffin pan and are great for meal-prepping or taking on the go.
Low-Fat Spinach and Cottage Cheese Pie
We often see spinach and ricotta paired together, but cottage cheese also tastes just as great alongside this humble leafy green. In this simple bake, cottage cheese and spinach are mixed with some eggs, salt, and pepper, before being poured over puff pastry. Once baked, the filling sets atop the flaky, buttery base, creating a well-rounded dish that's ideal for weekday lunching or even as a light dinner. It's especially delicious served with a side of creamy potato salad or a fresh bowl of greens.
Protein-Packed 1-Pan Taco Pasta
You can't go wrong with a one-pan dinner, and this taco pasta certainly brings the comforting vibes. Featuring the spicy warmth of chili powder, cumin, and paprika, the ground beef and tomato sauce is made even more satisfying with the addition of cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and of course, a generous portion of cottage cheese. Everything is simmered together with the pasta until thickened and bubbly, then topped with even more cheese and broiled to golden-brown perfection.
Recipe: Protein-Packed 1-Pan Taco Pasta
BLT Cottage Cheese Wraps
Transform a basic BLT sandwich into something lighter and higher in protein by switching out the usual bread for a cottage cheese wrap. By combining the cheese with egg and Italian seasoning, and baking the mixture in a thin layer on a greased sheet pan, you can create a surprisingly pliable and tasty wrap that's sturdy enough to withstand the classic trio of fillings — crispy strips of bacon, fresh lettuce leaves, and juicy sliced tomato.
Recipe: BLT Cottage Cheese Wraps
Protein-Packed Chocolate Peanut Butter Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
Peanut butter and chocolate are a top-tier combo, and in this mouthwatering no-churn ice cream, they're paired with cottage cheese, which only further enhances the dessert's indulgent feel. Sweetened with honey and banana, the ice cream base is first blended up in a food processor before extra chocolate chips are folded into it. Then, it's simply a matter of freezing everything until solid, scooping it into bowls or cones, and getting creative with your favorite toppings.
Recipe: Protein-Packed Chocolate Peanut Butter Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
Spring Veggie Egg Bake
This cheesy, frittata-style bake strikes the perfect balance between lightness and heartiness, combining three types of cheese with fresh green veggies for a beautifully balanced final dish. Alongside the eggs and cottage cheese, there's Gruyère, which brings a fantastic nutty richness, and mozzarella, which imparts a gorgeous melty texture. With spinach and green onions stirred through the mixture, and asparagus spears laid on top, this one is studded with vibrant pops of green and serves the ultimate nutritious springtime treat.
Recipe: Spring Veggie Egg Bake
