Creamy Peach Almond Smoothie Bowl Recipe

When it comes to creative ways to use cottage cheese, adding it to a smoothie may not be an obvious choice. However, cottage cheese works very well as a yogurt substitute, especially when the recipe calls for Greek yogurt, which has a similar thickness. The textured curds are not a problem since the cheese will be blended until smooth with the other ingredients. Cottage cheese creates a smoothie that's thick, creamy, and high in protein and calcium. While it's a little tangier than yogurt, the flavor is mild and is balanced by the sweet ingredients present in fruit smoothies.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a dish that makes the most of not just the classic combination of peaches and cottage cheese but also the delicious pairing of peaches and almonds and turns them into a creamy peach almond smoothie bowl. We love the creamy smoothness and how the flavors of frozen peaches and bananas, almond milk, cottage cheese, and honey play together. The toppings of fresh peaches and bananas, sliced almonds, and a sprinkling of oats and cinnamon add additional flavor as well as texture and fun visual appeal. Even if you like this smoothie bowl exactly the way it is, the recipe lends itself easily to variations and ingredient substitutions, which we describe below, so there are plenty of ways to mix it up and keep enjoying versions of this peach smoothie bowl whenever you want one.