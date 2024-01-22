Add Chia Seeds To Your Morning Coffee For A Kick Of Fiber

You may think you've seen it all when it comes to chia seeds, the trendy superfood that's been making the rounds in health blogs and on social media in the past few years. You've likely come across recipes for chia seed pudding, in which the little ingredients are mixed with milk and sit overnight in the fridge to thicken into a pudding-like consistency. Or if you're on top of your TikTok trends, the questionable "internal shower" drink, which combines the main ingredient with water and lemon juice, has appeared on your feed. But we can bet there's a morning beverage you haven't thought to try chia seeds in, and you may want to give it a shot: coffee.

Just like with pudding and the internal shower drink, chia seeds will bring plenty of fiber to your java. In fact, just 1 ounce of the stuff contains 9.8 grams of fiber. But not only will you get a more nutritious beverage with the addition of this superfood, you'll also get a more exciting cup of joe. Chia seeds will work their thickening magic on your coffee too, so it will be more richly textured than normal. And similar to how boba can change up the consistency of a normally smooth caffeinated beverage, these seeds will bring an unexpectedly delicious pop to your cup.