Add Chia Seeds To Your Morning Coffee For A Kick Of Fiber
You may think you've seen it all when it comes to chia seeds, the trendy superfood that's been making the rounds in health blogs and on social media in the past few years. You've likely come across recipes for chia seed pudding, in which the little ingredients are mixed with milk and sit overnight in the fridge to thicken into a pudding-like consistency. Or if you're on top of your TikTok trends, the questionable "internal shower" drink, which combines the main ingredient with water and lemon juice, has appeared on your feed. But we can bet there's a morning beverage you haven't thought to try chia seeds in, and you may want to give it a shot: coffee.
Just like with pudding and the internal shower drink, chia seeds will bring plenty of fiber to your java. In fact, just 1 ounce of the stuff contains 9.8 grams of fiber. But not only will you get a more nutritious beverage with the addition of this superfood, you'll also get a more exciting cup of joe. Chia seeds will work their thickening magic on your coffee too, so it will be more richly textured than normal. And similar to how boba can change up the consistency of a normally smooth caffeinated beverage, these seeds will bring an unexpectedly delicious pop to your cup.
How to make coffee with chia seeds
Whether you prefer your coffee hot or cold, there's a way to incorporate chia seeds for that extra boost of fiber. But avoid simply dumping them straight into your finished cup of joe. This superfood can soak up to 10 times its weight in liquid, which is what creates that gel-like texture, so it's important to let it thicken before making your beverage. All you have to do is mix a few tablespoons of chia seeds together with hot or cold water, depending on what type of coffee you're making. They really only need about 5 minutes, but you can let them sit for 20 minutes or even overnight if you have the time. (Note that the longer the chia seeds sit, the more pudding-like they get.)
Then make your java, either hot or iced. To assemble your drink, combine the chia mixture with your coffee, creamer or milk, and ice if needed. If you have any extra water that you don't want going into your java, feel free to drain it off of the seeds first. Add any other ingredients you love for flavor, including whipped cream, cinnamon, and caramel sauce. With chia seeds in the mix, you'll get a thicker, fiber-packed cup of joe without much extra effort.