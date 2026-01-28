Drink These 5 Beverages For A Magnesium Boost

If protein is the king of the food groups when it comes to social media obsession, magnesium is its equivalent in the world of nutrients. One of seven macro-minerals in the body, magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical processes that help in a whole range of essential functions, from maintaining a steady heartbeat to adjusting blood glucose levels and keeping nerve and muscle function working properly.

The essential macro-mineral has been in the spotlight primarily for the role it plays in reducing stress and improving the quality of sleep. Consciously increasing your magnesium intake can also reduce fatigue and boost energy, cut the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, relieve anxiety, and decrease the frequency and intensity of migraines. And while there are many magnesium supplements on the market which should be taken only after consulting with a doctor, it's easy to boost your intake by paying special attention to your diet. One underrated way to add magnesium to your diet is by eating pumpkin seeds. Quinoa is another trendy food that boosts magnesium consumption.

It's not just superfoods either. You can make a significant dent in your daily magnesium requirements (between 320 mg and 420 mg depending on age and gender) by consuming the right drinks. Here are five beverages you should be reaching for if you're looking for a magnesium boost.