The Heroic History Of Soy Milk

Soy milk is such a universal drink today — but you might not know about it's unique and significant history. While this plant-based drink was already a staple across Asia, it wasn't until the early 1900s that soy milk circulated through America. Its popularity surged from the 1910s to the 1940s, particularly during both World Wars, when meat and cow milk were both in short supply. As a result, Americans drank soy milk, especially at schools during this period of dairy milk shortage and rationing. Soy milk, in essence, heroically provided protein and nutrition to Americans when their traditional sources were unavailable.

With soy milk being readily available during wartime, its popularity grew. In fact, even Henry Ford helped soy milk go mainstream. Ford was not a fan of cow milk and openly chided the dairy industry, having stated, "[The cow] is the crudest machine in the world." With the "inventor of the modern age" firmly backing soy milk production and incorporation into our diets, plus the drink's adaptability during challenging times, it's no wonder that it now has a lasting place in American households and supermarket shelves today. And not only that, visit Starbucks or your local coffee shop and you can probably order lattes made with soy milk, or find it at the counter, ready for you to pour into your coffee.

