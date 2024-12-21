The Heroic History Of Soy Milk
Soy milk is such a universal drink today — but you might not know about it's unique and significant history. While this plant-based drink was already a staple across Asia, it wasn't until the early 1900s that soy milk circulated through America. Its popularity surged from the 1910s to the 1940s, particularly during both World Wars, when meat and cow milk were both in short supply. As a result, Americans drank soy milk, especially at schools during this period of dairy milk shortage and rationing. Soy milk, in essence, heroically provided protein and nutrition to Americans when their traditional sources were unavailable.
With soy milk being readily available during wartime, its popularity grew. In fact, even Henry Ford helped soy milk go mainstream. Ford was not a fan of cow milk and openly chided the dairy industry, having stated, "[The cow] is the crudest machine in the world." With the "inventor of the modern age" firmly backing soy milk production and incorporation into our diets, plus the drink's adaptability during challenging times, it's no wonder that it now has a lasting place in American households and supermarket shelves today. And not only that, visit Starbucks or your local coffee shop and you can probably order lattes made with soy milk, or find it at the counter, ready for you to pour into your coffee.
Soy milk is versatile as a drink and cooking or baking ingredient
From soy milk's earliest years as a viable — and "heroic" — alternative to traditional cow's milk, plant-based varieties have become increasingly mainstream. And we don't blame you if all this talk about soy milk being heroic got you craving an ice-cold glass. However, aside from enjoying soy milk plain or in your coffee, take note that you can also cook with this versatile ingredient.
Just be sure to avoid one of the bigger mistakes you can make when cooking with soy milk – instead of cooking it over high heat, which could quickly curdle the milk, cook it over low, gentle heat. You can also use it to make noodle broth and soups, given how it's a popular cooking staple across Asia. Additionally, you can transform soy milk into vegan buttermilk with apple cider or white vinegar. Using this vegan buttermilk, you can bake many treats such as dairy-free cornbread and biscuits.