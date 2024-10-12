The Biggest Mistakes You're Making Cooking With Soy Milk

Soy milk is an absolutely fantastic replacement for dairy milk. It's versatile, it's easy to use, and it's a highly accessible choice for an alternative milk – it can be found everywhere from your local coffee shop to grocery store aisles. This makes many nondairy cooks dub soy milk the best milk substitute for cooking. But, just like when you're working with any new-to-you substitution, it can take a little bit of getting used to when it comes to using it in your cooking. For many people, this involves a lot of trial and error. But if you're looking to speed up the learning process, there are a few things you absolutely need to know.

As someone who has been baking and cooking with plant-based dairy substitutes for about a decade, I've been through the highs and lows of nondairy foods — from having to rely on a single brand of nondairy milk to seeing aisles fill up with endless choices of nondairy brands. I've also made my fair share of mistakes when cooking with nondairy milk. It's not exactly difficult, but it can be very different from cooking with dairy milk. These are the most common mistakes I see people make (and yes, I've made them myself, too) when they're cooking (and even baking) with soy milk.